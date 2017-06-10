Check out the first new iPad Pro promo video

Slated for a fall release, Apple iOS 11 is set to include a new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature that will limit drivers’ access to their phones. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the U.S., U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year. Apple’s screen recording feature in iOS 11 is configured in a way that you could capture snaps via screen recording and that person who posted the clip will not receive a notification. This seems to be a release in competition against Amazon’s Echo speaker and intends to redefine the way music is listened at home.

On the other hand, opening NFC could also invite potential privacy issues onto iOS. For example, you can use the iOS Share interface to share content to (or from) OneDrive, and you can integrate the service into Apple’s Messages app. Instead of JPEG for photos Apple is introducing a new format which will help in reducing file sizes. Only the most recent messages will be kept on the device to save storage.

The iPad-centric features were long overdue and this iOS update will make use of all the hardware improvements that Apple brought to the iPad Pro range at the WWDC. There are plenty of used iPhone 6 devices and above that are available at decent prices and will support iOS 11 and the move to 64-bit apps.

In fact, there are two new modes Apple will offer: Smart Invert, the more intelligent option that leaves many colours the same, and not inverting layouts that are already dark. The new iOS also features a new keyboard that gives access to punctuation features by flicking down on keys, allowing for faster typing.

Just before Apple’s WWDC event for 2017 kicked off on Monday, it came to light that there could be a new file management app for the company’s latest mobile device operating system.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations.