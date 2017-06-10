During the 2016/17 season Diego Costa and Antonio Conte had a misunderstanding and many thought it was over, as the pair put their differences aside and won the league in fine fashion. Costa, who bagged 26 goals in 46 appearances for the Premier League champions last season, claims Conte notified him through text messages to find a new home.

The fact that Costa went public significantly weakens Chelsea’s position as a selling club, with potential suitors fully aware that they are actively looking to offload the player.

It was not an official communication and is thought to have been provoked when Costa apparently sent a “not openly provocative” reply to a message from the Conte to all Chelsea players wishing his players a happy summer and reminding them to try and stay in shape.

“I’ve already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide. If the coach doesn’t want you in his team, Chelsea have to sell me, and in the sales”.

Costa has his heart set on a return to Atletico Madrid, though that move would be delayed due to the Spanish club’s transfer embargo. “Being five months without playing?”

Enter suburban Madrid outfit Racing Villaverde. who made a cheeky bid via Twitter to get the 2017 Premier League victor to join up with them for the next six months.

“It would be nice to go back, but it’s hard to be four-five months without playing”.

Batshuayi, 23, is considering his future at Chelsea after saying he could not spend another season on the sidelines with next summer’s World Cup finals in mind. “I need to play, that’s all”.

What will the Spain global do next?

Jianlin has a 20% stake in Atletico and has connections in the Chinese Super League.