Cher Fights Back Tears At Ex-Hubby Gregg Allman’s Emotional Funeral Service

The ceremony was held at Snow’s Memorial Chapel in Macon, the same place where the funeral for Gregg’s brother, Duane Allman, was held in November of 1971, after Duane was killed in a motorcycle accident. The group’s guitarist, Derek Hicks, attended Saturday’s service.A day before the service, Cher tweeted some sweet words about Allman, with whom she had a son, Elijah Blue Allman.Some slipped into the chapel through a back entrance.Former President Jimmy Carter, who the Allman Brothers Band helped get elected, said Friday he will attend Allman’s funeral.

“Gregg and the Allman Brothers Band were very helpful to me in my 1976 presidential campaign”, Carter said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Rosalynn and I were deeply saddened when we learned that Gregg Allman had passed”.

Allman died on May 27 at the age of 69 due to liver cancer complications.

Thousands of fans are lining the streets of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday for the funeral of music legend Gregg Allman.

“The Allman Brothers Band gave me something to aim for when I had nothing”, said musician Michael Francis McCarthy, 32, who drove from Jacksonville, Florida, to attend the funeral procession.

“He’s somebody who has been in my life first as an artist and later as a real person since I was about 8 years old, and so it’s shocking to think of the world without him”, said Paul, 50, who interviewed Allman many times for the book. “Gregg Allman was there when I needed him”, Carter says.

Pickup trucks were backed up in at least one of the two designated public parking areas near the old Hilton hotel and across from Rose Hill Cemetery where the 69-year-old will be buried near his brother, Duane and bandmate Berry Oakley. “He said the last few days he was just, you know, tired”, Lehman said told the Associated Press. The album is scheduled to be released in the fall.