China-built railway biggest Kenya project since independence

The red-and-white diesel train left from the port city of Mombasa on Wednesday on its journey to Nairobi, carrying Kenyatta, Chinese dignitaries and citizens from around the country.

In a speech in front of the Mombasa railway station, Kenyatta said that the rail line signals a new chapter in his country’s history.

“The launch of the standard gauge railway will undoubtedly contribute to Kenya’s economic and social development as well as improve people’s livelihoods and lead the country to prosperity”, said Chen Yun, vice president of China Communications Construction Co.

The 470km (290 miles) line is supposed to eventually connect land-locked South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia to the Indian Ocean.

The train was later dubbed the “Lunatic Express“.

Kenya Railways and its consultants though have said it’s the most viable route, and that steps have been taken to minimize any disruption to wildlife.

Meanwhile, State House said that the launch coincides with the historic June 1 Madaraka Day celebrations when Kenya attained internal self-rule from the British colonialists.

The $3.2 billion (2.8 billion euro) railway project is financed 90 percent by China’s Export-Import Bank, while the Kenyan government is providing the remaining 10 percent.

Macharia dismisses this argument, saying Kenya’s SGR could carry more cargo, and passes through trickier terrain.

The standard-gauge railway was built with the help of loans from the Chinese government.

“I think that is a little bit of wishful thinking“, said economist Kwame Owino, questioning assumptions about the volume of cargo available to be carried, while warning high growth rates in east Africa were beginning to moderate.

The line has been designed with an axleload of 25 tonnes and could move 22 million tonnes/year at a speed of 80-100km/h for freight trains and 120km/h for passenger trains.

The railway will be managed by the Chinese contractor for five years before being handed over to the Kenyan government.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and a number of Chinese and Kenyan officials were aboard the train Wednesday for its inaugural run from Mombasa to the capital.

The new line cost $3.6 billion, was finished 18 months ahead of schedule and will cut the commute between Kenya’s two most populous cities to 6 hours.