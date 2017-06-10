China’s May Inflation Expected to Rise as Food Price Decline Narrows

Analysts said the the pick-up was entirely driven by an increase in food price inflation.

China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 5.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, versus an expected gain of 5.7 percent and slower than the 6.4 percent increase in April. Weak inflation is often a sign of subdued demand in the real economy, a trend that could lead to further declines in prices as consumers delay major purchases.

A separate gauge of factory-gate prices known as the producer price index (PPI) weakened in May for a third consecutive month.

NBS data showed that the CPI rose 1.2 per cent year on year in April, against 0.9 in March, as higher prices for non-food commodities outweighed an ongoing decline in food prices.

China has set its inflation target at 3 percent in 2017, the same as the year before, suggesting policy makers still have room to tighten financial conditions after years of debt-fuelled stimulus. On the CPI front, food prices reportedly continue to slide, but non-food costs are still posting steady rises.

But while consumer prices edged higher, upstream price pressures continued to weaken – an outcome that may have implications for inflationary pressures worldwide in the months ahead.

Many of China’s hundreds of millions of farmers are feeling the squeeze of lower prices for a variety of produce, ranging from vegetables through eggs to pork, since the start of the year.

The steady price data reinforced views about stabilization in the world’s second-largest economy.

Now, however, the opposite may be true as cooling factory gate prices in China appear to be filtering through to benign inflation readings in the United States and Europe.

China has shifted away from a relatively loose monetary policy that helped growth over the past years, gradually guided interbank lending rates higher and tightened supervision on non-performing assets, shadow banking and local government financing.