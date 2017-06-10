Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; several injured

The bus also slid into a vehicle traveling on the westbound side of the four-lane road.

“We want to say that our hearts go out to the family of the youth, who lost her life in this incident”, said Fulton County Police Deputy Chief Darryl Halbert.

Police said she died at the scene. Nine were immediately taken to nearby hospitals and one person is trapped in the bus.

A bus carrying students crashed near Atlanta, Georgia Thursday afternoon, killing one and injuring at least 10, according to local media.

“I know the horror of not knowing what is going on with your kids”, he said.

Images from the site showed the bus had completely overturned by the side of the road and numerous emergency responders had arrived at the scene.

The church group was from the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, police said.

A bus carrying high school students was involved in a brutal crash in South Fulton on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash, he said.

He said that authorities received a call at 3:45 pm that an accident had occurred involving a bus and two other vehicles. He remains in the hospital along with other injured passengers.

Church education minister Terry Slay told Atlanta station WXIA-TV that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults who were going on a an worldwide mission trip.

“We know they’re all right, we know we’ve been blessed”, he told reporters outside the church.

Vandiver said he spoke with both shortly after the accident but neither could provide any real details.

“I was just sitting here on the bus feeling a little sad”, she wrote.

The church posted on its Facebook page about the crash.

Police said Friday that it was believed that the bus driver remained hospitalized and had not been interviewed yet.