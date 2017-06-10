Church bus crashes near Atlanta, killing 1

WSBAuthorities render assistance to injured people in an overturned church bus, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta.

The bus was carrying passengers, mostly teens, from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, en route to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on their way to Africa for a mission trip, the AJC reported.

Madison County Schools spokesman John Southerland said several Sparkman High School students were hurt, some with broken bones.

Harnering was one of several on a bus carrying students on their way to the airport for a mission trip to Botswana.

Forty-people people were on the bus when the accident occurred, the TV station reported.

Authorities said nine people remained hospitalized on Friday, including the driver of the bus.

Fulton County police said a lane change mistake caused the accident.

Halbert said investigators will conduct a crash reconstruction in the coming days, to get measurements and determine points of impact.

Today, her mother, Karen Harmening, spoke to the media about her daughter’s radiant life that was marked by a deep love for others and an unshakable Christian faith, before sharing her daughter’s final journal entry. Authorities say they don’t believe any of those injuries are life threatening.

Fear rushed through Nancy Davis when she realized her nephew’s church bus crashed Thursday in Atlanta.

Near the city of Atlanta, #Georgia, a bus with missionaries from the Church of #Alabama overturned.

A teenager killed Thursday in a church bus crash just outside Atlanta has been identified by her family as Sarah Harmening from Huntsville, Alabama.

“I know the horror of not knowing what is going on with your kids”, he said.

Dozens of people were injured in the crash, but most have returned to the Huntsville area. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area as traffic came to a standstill on the busy bypass. “All of your prayers are greatly appreciated”, the Facebook page stated.

Images from the scene showed the bus on its roof and a vehicle underneath it. On their Facebook page, Mt. Zion Baptist Church simply asked for prayers during what is of course a hard time.