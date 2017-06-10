‘CIA man in Panama’: Noriega’s rise and fall

The former dictator’s cause of death has not been released, but he had been in the hospital for month following surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. He was still serving that sentence when he went into surgery.

Read: Is Donald Trump A Dictator? Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that “the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history”.

Manuel Noriega’s wife, Felicidad Sieiro de Noriega, and the couple’s three daughters, Thays Noriega, Sandra Noriega, and Lorena Noriega are survived by him. Under Torrijos, who was the dictator of the central American republic before him, Noriega rose to become head of Panama’s military intelligence. He was also on the agency’s payroll and orchestrated setting up of listening posts in Panama.

Before his fall from favor, USA officials considered Noriega a reliable protector of stability in Panama.

Roberto Diaz Herrera, a colonel who was second-in-charge in the regime, then accused Noriega of electoral fraud, corruption and being behind the plane crash that killed the popular Torrijos.

In recent years, Noriega had suffered various ailments, including high blood pressure and bronchitis.

In his final years in office Noriega held rousing anti-American rallies, often wielding a machete, as he simultaneously cracked down on opposition to his rule. During his rule, he established himself as a drug lord in partnership with the Medellin Cartel in Colombia. The Central American country of 3.9 million people is considered a favored transshipment point for drugs and a haven for money laundering.

He was also known to order the execution of those who opposed him. Foes in the Panamanian military attempted several coups but failed, and their leaders were summarily executed by firing squad. A year later the USA invaded Panama and seized Noriega as a prisoner of war.

US officials knew about some of his criminal deals as early as 1978, according to testimony, and by 1983 had a “twenty-one cannon barrage of evidence” against Noriega.

As the decade wore on, the CIA paid Noriega for information even as Noriega climbed the ranks of his own country’s military intelligence division, ultimately becoming its chief officer and one of the principal lieutenants of Panama’s strongman at the time, Omar Torrijos.

In 2015, he apologized to his country for the offenses of his regime and his own actions that led up to the 1989 U.S. invasion, and his ouster.

In 1992, Noriega was convicted in Miami for drug smuggling and racketeering.

Noriega’s USA sentence was reduced to 30 years after three former US officials spoke on his behalf at a sentence-reduction hearing.

After his removal, he spent time in prison in France, U.S. and finally in his home country, where he was convicted for murder in 2011, for crime committed during his time in power. He was expelled to France and then brought back to Panama and imprisoned.