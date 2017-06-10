Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

When Ambrose sets off on a trip to Italy, he falls in love with and marries Rachel, a distant cousin. Soon the letters take on a fevered, distressed tone: Ambrose suspects his new wife, Rachel, of poisoning him.

We must wait to meet our anti-heroine, who remains a topic of incessant town gossip – her appetite for sex, her adoration of lovely things. Mike Eley’s cinematography sparkles, Dinah Collin’s costumes are splendid, several distinguished English country homes are on full display, and if there were an Oscar for lighting design, this film would win hands down.

The film, which also stars Iain Glen and Holliday Granger, is directed by Roger Michell of Notting Hill fame, and is set for release on Friday. Just when you think you have Rachel’s motives figured out, the story throws a curve-ball and you think you may have misinterpreted her… and that’s the way the film wants you to think. Koster’s 1952 adaptation of this story explicitly answers the question of whether Rachel is woman or witch. His feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling helplessly and obsessively in love with her.

Weisz’s portrayal of her namesake perfectly captures the ambiguity of the character.

When Rachel arrives in Cornwall, Philip is prepared to hate her but is nearly instantly smitten. When it comes to women, Philip is inexperienced and immature – and not only is Rachel not the wicked witch he has been expecting, she is a woman whose moods, passions, and motives can not be easily pinned down.

Though Rachel is an omnipresent figure, this story belongs to Philip (Claflin). Her black widow’s weeds only enhance her devastating beauty and charm. Then news of Rachel being in England surfaces and Phillip invites her to stay with him. When Ambrose’s ailing health following his marriage to his half-Italian cousin named Rachel (Rachel Weisz) leads to his death, Philip is immediately suspicious of this “cousin Rachel” despite the fact that he, not Rachel, is made heir to Ambrose’s estate. The threat and menace in du Maurier’s novel is not merely to be found in the tisanas (herbal infusions) that Rachel brews up – but in the misogyny that drives the Ashley men’s views of Rachel.

What follows is an engrossing game of cat-and-mouse between a woman who may know too much of the world, and a man who definitely has seen too little of it.

More than 60 years later, director Roger Michell revives the gloriously ambiguous thriller, abetted by a powerhouse performance from Rachel Weisz as the titular (anti) heroine, who may have murdered her trusting husband with handmade herbal teas.