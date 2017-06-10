Claims for US jobless benefits fall by 10000 to 245000

Earlier this week, the Labour Department reported that job openings hit their new high in April, whereas the NFP report released last Friday showed a slowdown in job growth.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 27 were in California (+4,813), Tennessee (+3,528), Kansas (+2,408), Missouri (+2,314), and NY (+1,319), while the largest decreases werein MI (-1,496), Vermont (-511), OR (-250), Hawaii (-208), and North Carolina (-187). The jobless rate was 4.3%, which was the lowest point in 16 years.

After four straight weeks where jobless claims came in lower than forecast, we have now seen two straight weeks where jobless claims have disappointed to the upside.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time applications for jobless benefits falling to 240,000 in the latest week.

The more accurate four-week average of new claims, meanwhile, rose by 2,250 to 242,000. Prices for US Treasuries fell, while stocks on Wall Street were slightly higher.

The economy has generated 162,000 jobs a month so far this year – up from an average 157,000 a month from January through May last year, but down from an average 187,000 a month for all of 2016. There is nothing in the data to discourage a Fed move to raise interest rates next week.

The persistently low level of layoffs is one sign the labor market is tightening and may be at or near the level that economists consider maximum employment. They’ve been under 2 million for eight straight weeks, a feat that last occurred in 1973-74.