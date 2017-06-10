Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Game 4 live on TV, Online

The loss was the Warriors’ first in two months, dating back to the regular season, and puts them in familiar position having returned home a year ago with a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in the NBA Finals, which they went on to lose in seven games.

No team have escaped a 0-3 deficit to win an NBA play-off series but the Cavs made the greatest NBA Finals comeback past year from 1-3 down to beat the Warriors.

The Warriors scored the last 11 points to stretch their record playoff win streak this season to 15-0 and grabbed a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Warriors (67-15) are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.

Stephen Curry finally had his first field goal of Game 4 with a three-pointer with about six minutes left in the second quarter.

The Warriors entered the game mindful of what had happened against the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the finals last season.

Kerr knew what James knew before this series began when he wanted to bring in more fire power: that Kyrie and Bron-Bron can’t do it all.

LeBron James was incerdible, with another triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Wednesday night marked the first time the Cavs lost when both LeBron and Irving scored at least 30 points.

“It just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time“, Kerr said.

And although he’s on the brink of being swept in the Finals – for the second time – by a team unequaled in today’s game, James isn’t envious of the Warriors for building a superpower in sneakers.

When the Warriors inevitably go on a 10-0 run (or more) to grab a lead, how will Cleveland respond? And now we want 16 wins; it doesn’t matter how we get there. They scored 116 points in this game and still have a chokehold on this series, up three games to one. “So we made enough plays tonight to still win the ballgame, but they made a couple more“, added James, via ESPN.

“We witnessed a closing game by Kevin Durant that you can’t prepare for”, he said. He absolutely had to stay on the floor for the Cavs to win.

THE Cleveland Cavaliers made tough shot after tough shot, defeating the Golden State Warriors to send the 2017 NBA Finals to a Game 5.

And that helped build chemistry between Durant and 3-point sharpshooters Curry and Thompson as they unite for an National Basketball Association title, the first for Durant.

With that, James walked off the dais, ending a news conference in which he addressed the dawn of Golden State’s dynasty, his future and criticism for a play late in Wednesday’s loss. In fact, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the hope was because both players were so hot that at some point they’d get exhausted of carrying their team.