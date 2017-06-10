Cleveland on the brink of NBA Finals loss

We learned past year to never count LeBron James and the Cavs out.

In a game of incredible numbers, James’ plus-minus was the most intriguing of the pack: he was a plus-seven in his 46 minutes on the court.

The only players remaining with more Finals points than James are Jerry West (1,679 points) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317 points).

They’re just not good enough to beat what may be one of the NBA’s best teams ever. Now that the 16-0 challenge is right in front of them, the Warriors are up for the task that will present itself Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Should the Warriors stay healthy and together – and it would cost them enormously in salaries and taxes – they should be a title threat every year.

Warriors: Golden State’s nine 3-pointers in the first quarter broke the previous Finals mark held by five teams, most recently the Warriors in 2015.

Kevin Love added 23 points for the Cavaliers, who now will try to become the first National Basketball Association team to erase a 3-0 deficit and win a playoff series.

Unless Cleveland decides to give Dahntay Jones extended minutes, the Warriors shouldn’t be too scared.

That’s the difference between the two teams. No matter who I’m going against, if I’m going against four Hall of Famers, like I said before the series started with Draymond (Green), Klay (Thompson), Steph (Curry), and K.D., or if I’m going against two or whatever the case may be, I’m always excited to play the game. Golden State escaped with a huge win to go up 3-0, only one game away from the title.

12 seconds to play in Game 3.

Now the Warriors are on the cusp of a second championship in three years, and there’s no telling when this dynasty might slow down. “We’ve got one more to go”. “The best thing with Golden State’s situation is a lot of their guys are drafted”.

“We want 16 wins”.

“I thought our team scrapped and competed”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

If the Cavaliers can orchestrate another comeback, they would become the first team in Finals history to erase a 3-0 deficit, and the first repeat winners since the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

Cleveland had shot 29 percent from three through the first three games of this series, and they can’t win that way – certainly not against the high-powered Warriors (who also had a good offensive night Friday, it was just overwhelmed).

The Cavs and Warriors have exchanged blows over the last few years, and with the addition of Kevin Durant, it’s likely that the Cavs will adjust once again this summer to once again try and bring home a championship. “I mean, I think it’s great”.

“But that (Warriors) team, they knew what they were about”.

Kevin Durant finished with 35 points for Golden State, but Stephen Curry was just 2-for-9 from three-point range and finished with 14 points.

He used some body english with the shot in the air and maybe that body english is what made the shot go in.