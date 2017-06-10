This week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement welcoming 10 additional states to the alliance that Trump’s action of pulling out of the Paris accord was “irresponsible”. Thus, the Paris Agreement was put to motion on November 2016. Commit to a target of 100% renewable energy, without delay.

Trump’s declaration last week prompted a series of corresponding announcements of new climate alliances and efforts nationally by state leaders and others determined to keep up USA efforts overall against climate change.

North Korea, one of the most diplomatically isolated countries, called President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord “selfish”, “short-sighted and silly”.

The Paris Agreement, established in 2015, aims to keep global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius, a threshold that scientists say would have catastrophic and irreversible effects on the planet.

Other states that have joined the alliance include New York, Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Virginia, Vermont and California.

Trump said he pulled out of the agreement to return coal jobs and produce more oil, gas and coal. After previously arguing that climate change was a Chinese “hoax”, Mr. Trump stood in the White House’s Rose Garden claiming that the deal disadvantaged USA and American workers.

“When we have a world where the president of the most powerful country says climate change is not only a hoax but a Chinese hoax, you know we’re in big trouble”, Brown said to applause. Secretary of Defense James Mattis has said climate change is a “threat multiplier” because it creates climate refugees, which increases turmoil.

South Africa, hereby, joins countries as diverse as North Korea and U.S. neighbour, Canada. The leaders of Germany, France and Italy released a joint statement within the hour saying that there would be no renegotiations.

While greenhouse gas emissions are being significantly cut here, the two largest contributors to atmospheric carbon levels – China and India – were excused in the voluntary and non-binding agreement from having to do anything meaningful to help solve the problem for 15 years.

Rabe’s book, “Statehouse and Greenhouse: The Emerging Politics of American Climate Change Policy”, recently won a best book award from the American Political Science Association for its long term impact. Taking a step back while momentum is building would hurt our country, reducing our credibility with other world leaders and compromising our ability to participate in the booming global clean energy economy.

The missive takes a strong stance against the USA, typical for the secretive regime.

Stein believes that Trump has been making catastrophic decisions that will plunge the United States into a cesspool of bad relations internationally, creating a quagmire for the next administration and the country in general to recover from.