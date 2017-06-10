Clinical England sail through to semis

Resolute England, on Tuesday, became the first team to make it to the semi-final round of ICC Champions Trophy, when they thumped New Zealand to a comprehensive 87-run win at Cardiff.

Buttler, one of three survivors alongside Root and Morgan from England’s victory nearly exactly four years ago, knows England can land a metaphorical but terminal shot this time. That’s still to come. “And Australia are one of the best teams”.

Tuesday’s success means England will return to the Welsh capital as Group A winners for a last four clash against the as yet unknown Group B runners-up on June 14, in an event featuring the world’s leading eight one-day global teams.

New Zeland skipper Kane Williamson, reflecting on the delivery from Wood that ended the innings said the Durham quick, fit following a persistent ankle injury, was a tough man to face.

But just when it seemed the duo were in course to take New Zealand ahead, Williamson edged one to Root behind the stumps off the bowling of Mark Wood (1/32).

Both Williamson, posting his fifth fifty in as many ODIs against England, and Taylor were hit on the helmet by fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who finished with four for 55.

“Another four-wicket haul to his name will give him massive confidence and so it should”.

Buttler added: “We’ve got some good memories of playing there”. You can’t rush back – if you do, it can just ping again. And that’s exactly what you need in 50-over cricket. “I don’t know what’s going to happen”.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, England were bowled out in the final over of the innings for 310 – which Morgan thought was a below par total. Ben Stokes too played well only to miss out on a fifty by a whisker, he was dismissed for 48.

“We know that, and I think other teams know that as well”.

The handsome win over the Kiwis means England are already through to the semi-finals of the tournament but they have the chance to knock out the Aussies when the two sides clash at Edgbaston in their Group A match. “So we have to stick on it, and the form he’s going, it was unbelievable”, he said at the pre-match press conference. “And with the team winning, it’s the ideal opportunity to”, said Bell.

In 2013 the two teams met in the tournament with England winning comfortably.