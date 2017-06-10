Clinton Group Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Kylin Management Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 45.08% with the market.

Previously Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,234,457 shares. DUNHAM ARCHIE W had bought 500,000 shares worth $2.62M on Wednesday, March 8. It has outperformed by 59.99% the S&P500. National Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The stock now has Monthly Volatility of 4.25% and Weekly Volatility of 3.80%. The company reported production of 528,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in the first quarter, down 144,000 barrels from the first quarter of past year. Stuyvesant Capital Management who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company.

The stock subtracted in the prior trading session by -1.25%, closing at the stock price of $4.74. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $269,500 was made by RYAN THOMAS L on Friday, March 3. The Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). It has outperformed by 33.04% the S&P500. “(CHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion” was first reported by Transcript Daily and is owned by of Transcript Daily. Therefore 30% are positive. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Monday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by AlphaValue with “Buy” on Thursday, December 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $40 target.

By historical standards, Chesapeake Energy Corporation remains a cheap stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42. Give Up.” published on June 05, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com’s news article titled: “Chesapeake: “Still Waiting” with publication date: “May 28, 2017. The Janus Capital Management Llc holds 4.21M shares with $289.40M value, down from 4.22M last quarter.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2016 Q4. It worsened, as 66 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 91 reduced holdings. The company have shares float of 899.12 million. Global X Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,776 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 24,743 shares or 0% of the stock. Hutchin Hill LP stated it has 215,300 shares.

Many analysts have provided their estimated foresights on Chesapeake Energy Corporation Earnings, with 27 analysts believing the company would generate an Average Estimate of $0.15. Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 1,000 shares. Jane Street Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 469,430 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser owns 291,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. The stock’s price is moved forward to its percent change from 52-week low of +354.05% and hanging back from its percent change from 52-week high of -12.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids in the United States. Oakworth Inc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 48,394 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 32,000 shares.

Since March 3, 2017, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. MARTIN R BRAD had bought 20,000 shares worth $105,260 on Friday, May 26. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Therefore 25% are positive. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays Capital initiated Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) rating on Friday, January 6.

In terms of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stock price comparison to its moving averages, shares of company are -14.82% away from the 50-day moving average and -11.75% away from 20-day average. On Wednesday, October 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) opened at 5.10 on Monday. Capstone Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 10,000 shares.

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy Co.