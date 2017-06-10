CMT Awards to feature stars from all genres and Hollywood

Keith Urban walked away from the 2017 CMT Music Awards with an armful of trophies on Wednesday night, while Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, and Jason Derulo also won big.

While Carrie Underwood probably won’t have 10 outfit changes like she did at the 2016 CMAs in November, Underwood certainly made an entrance on the red carper of the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

During his acceptance speech for Male Video of the Year, the 49-year-old singer thanked Kidman for being alongside him every step of the way, sharing her insight on all his projects.

In fact, Kidman is 100 percent responsible for another one of his wins-Collaborative Video Of The Year for “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood-since Urban has said the song was inspired by his wife.

Keith Urban has the most nominations at this year’s show, including Video of the Year. Looking on in background right is presenter Katherine Heigl. Florida Georgia Line took the Chainsmokers to the roof of their new FGL House on Third Avenue and sang “Last Day Alive” with Nashville’s skyline in the background.

Music’s biggest stars took the stage including Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley were joined by guitarist Derek Trucks for a version of The Allmans’ classic “Midnight Rider”.

At this point, Kidman kept her cool, gazing lovingly at her husband with her cheeks a little flushed.