CNN Cuts Ties With Reza Aslan Over Anti-Trump Tweet

CNN on Friday dismissed Aslan, 45, the Iranian-American author and religious scholar, who is the host of its non-fiction “Believer” series, after he called Trump a “piece of s-” in a tweet after the London attacks.

Aslan later apologized “for my choice of words”.

Aslan sent out the vulgar tweet in response to Trump’s insistence after the London terror attacks that courts stop blocking his travel ban.

On Friday, Aslan confirmed the news that his show had been discontinued, saying he was “grateful” to the network.

In the statement released by the network, “CNN has chose to not move forward with production on the acquired series “Believer with Reza Aslan, we wish Reza and his production team all the best”. We wish Reza and his production team all the best.

Some celebrities and media figures assailed CNN’s decision to drop Aslan, including vocal Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell and, more surprisingly, conservative commentator Sean Hannity.

Tulsi Gabbard, the only Hindu in Congress, tweeted: ‘I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism’. “And I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet”.

Aslan’s show was cut just over a week after the network fired comedian Kathy Griffin for a bloody photo shoot featuring the president’s likeness. He said he agrees with CNN that they should part ways because, “I am not a journalist“. I look forward to partnering with another platform in the future to continue to spread my message.

“I wish CNN all the best”, he concluded. “It’s as strong as it’s ever been”.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, on Friday Aslan released another statement in connection with the cancellation of his series, where he did imply that the non-renewal of “Believer” was connected to his critical tweet about Trump.