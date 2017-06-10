Prime Minister Theresa May’s Tory party lost its parliamentary majority, and Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party, won big. The party has called for a second vote on whether Scotland should separate from the United Kingdom. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. Just as most of those supposedly in the know said Britons would never vote to leave the European Union or that Donald Trump would never be the Republican nominee for president, never mind occupy the White House, critics both within and without Labour claimed that Corbyn, a rumpled, unabashed socialist with a deficit of traditional charisma, was sure to run his party into the ground.

British newspapers summed it up in a word: Mayhem. The Conservatives are in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to form a minority government.

“May won’t be able to make any compromises because she lacks a broad parliamentary majority”, he said. Can she survive as prime minister?

Mrs May and her advisers seemed to take a big win for granted, failing to trumpet their economic successes and making too little effort to woo voters young or old.

If all this uncertainty weren’t enough, the Labour Party, which won 261 seats in the election, has its own divisions to deal with.

The final result was announced nearly 24 hours after polls closed. Speaking after the outcome became clear, May acknowledged that the result was a disappointment.

The result is “exactly the opposite of why she held the election and she then has to go and negotiate Brexit in that weakened position”, said Professor Tony Travers of the London School of Economics university.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party: This is the Democratic Unionist Party’s time in the spotlight. Several Conservative lawmakers, including Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, have also raised concerns about the DUP’s opposition to same-sex marriage. Nearly a year ago, Britain held the “Brexit” referendum and voted to leave the European Union. When voters chose to leave, he resigned, leaving May to deal with the mess. The election has been a largely unwanted interlude, a distraction in the diplomatic jousting that will be the hallmark of the Brexit negotiations.

As the smoke cleared in Manchester and the chaos cooled in London, there was a feeling about the United Kingdom that the governing Conservative Party would gain advantage from the attacks.

“Honestly, it feels nearly like she is nearly not aware of what has happened in the last 24 hours”, Conservative lawmaker Heidi Allen told LBC radio. Allen said she couldn’t see May hanging on for “more than six months”.

Outwardly, May showed no signs of yielding to pressure.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and Brexit Secretary David Davis have all been kept on in their roles.

In a dramatic turn of events, May’s written-off rival, the Labor Party, had its greatest surge in vote share since the end of World War II.

“As I reflect on the results I will reflect on what we need to do in the future to take the party forward”. Young people tend to be more optimistic about the future and value mobility and job opportunities overseas.

Internationally, the election outcome may further complicate relations with leaders whose nations will remain in the European Union, especially since the continent’s most consequential politicians – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new French President Emmanuel Macron – are staunch advocates for an even more integrated Europe. They are determined to force her to listen to them more and not just rely on her two chiefs of staff. Often people say that the manifestos and the campaigns don’t matter. They sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism. British citizens approved the plan in a vote past year.

On Friday, continental leaders expressed fresh frustration with the latest twist in Britain’s drama-laden departure. They want to get it started.

Earlier Friday, Tusk also urged Britain not to let its current political landscape impede its ability to make a deal on its way out the door.

“Instead of talking about the things we thought we were going to be talking about – Brexit and the strong economy – we have ended up talking about social care, winter fuel payments, taking lunches off children and fox hunting”, Mr Evans said.

“Brexit is a huge worry for us and I don’t really know how to respond to what happened in the British election: maybe the British electorate were saying they don’t want a very hard Brexit which wouldn’t be the worst result from Ireland’s point of view”, said Kavanagh.