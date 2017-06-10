Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

The firm owned 410,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Coeur Mining makes up approximately 1.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Deutsche Bank maintained Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) on Monday, November 9 with “Hold” rating. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the first quarter. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NY increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. In addition, the Company owns the La Preciosa project in Mexico, a silver-gold exploration stage project.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc.is -63.6%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is -65.2%. NY now owns 122,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 234.4% in the third quarter. The firm owned 36,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE CDE) traded down 1.0878% on Wednesday, hitting $9.3472. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 153,153 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. If we take a long term observation, shares have been trading at a distance of -10.39% from the 200-day moving average. Analysts have placed a $12.4 price target on Coeur Mining, Inc., suggesting a 31.22% gain from recent close. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.754 and a beta of 0.93.

The stock added in the prior trading session by 0.86%, closing at the stock price of $9.36. Currently, Coeur Mining, Inc.net profit margin for the 12 months is at 13.05%.

1 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 215 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 215 million and 215 million respectively. During the same period previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock.

Now have a look at past performance (weekly performance to year to date performance) how Coeur Mining, Inc. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and worldwide copyright and trademark legislation.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

03/03/2014 – Coeur Mining, Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at Ned Davis Research. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.62.

In related news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. They now have a Dollars 8 price target on the stock. The Company also conducts exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. The Company’s divisions include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.