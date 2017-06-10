Coles unlikely to play in Lions series

ONE win and one defeat in your first two matches are not the kind of start any team would like to go through and for the British and Irish Lions now in New Zealand, Saturday’s game in Christchurch against the Crusaders could be the defining moment.

Head coach Hansen has picked two uncapped players in Hurricanes pair Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett in a 33-man party, but used his squad announcement to take a swipe at Gatland following the comments he made in the wake of the Lions’ 22-16 defeat to the Blues at Eden Park.

Of the two new All Blacks, Hansen said Barrett “has a skillset which is complete and has a great running and kicking game”.

“Ngani too has been impressive throughout the Super season and has forced his way in through commanding performances”.

“Just to clear up some of the things, the injury replacements are there because obviously Dane Coles is suffering from concussion”, said Hansen.

Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams.

He said: “You would expect an worldwide team to beat a franchise team, particularly one that is made up of the four home nations with their pick of the best players”.

The Canterbury side have won 14 from 14 Super Rugby encounters this term, and will boast a full All Black tight-five among a stellar line-up.

Beauden Barrett and lock Brodie Retallick have both been experiencing headaches in recent weeks – possible symptoms of concussion – though both have passed preliminary tests.

Barrett is the brother of fly-half Beauden and second-row Scott. Patrick Tuipulotu has been omitted after missing the Blues’ match against the Lions for disciplinary reasons.

“There’s a few candidates who we spoke about initially when we were talking about captaincy, so there’s some other guys we could call upon”, said Rowntree.

In-form Crusaders rake Codie Taylor will likely claim Coles’ run-on spot, with the Highlanders’ Liam Coltman slotting in as injury cover.

Milner-Skudder and McKenzie, however, have been named in a strong Maori All Blacks squad to face the Lions in Rotorua on June 17.

“This has been by far the toughest team that we’ve had to select for some time and some players who are in very good form missed out, and we always feel for them”, Hansen said. With the exciting half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Owen Farrell in addition to the presence of Ben Te’o in midfield, we should see a more potent attacking performance from the Lions in what will be a very hard game.

“We’re excited by the uniqueness that comes with playing a Lions series as it only comes around every 12 years”.