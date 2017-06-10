Comedian Kathy Griffin to address fake Trump head controversy

Comedian Kathy Griffin has claimed Donald Trump is using the furore around a photo in which she appeared with a likeness of his severed head to divert attention from the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the USA election. She was recently let go from CNN’s New Years Eve special and added Friday that five concert venues have already canceled some of her shows. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have publicly criticized the video.

In the photo, which Griffin tweeted on May 30, then took down, she captioned herself holding up a fake Trump head, covered in fake blood, “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his. wherever, ‘” referring to an exchange between Donald Trump and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly during the presidential primary season.

Bloom said the comedian was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service and said she has retained a criminal lawyer.

Griffin has lost sponsorships and jobs, including her role as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with journalist Anderson Cooper, since a photograph and video from the shoot appeared on social media on Tuesday. “I’m going to be honest, he broke me”, she said while crying. There’s a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me…

Republican Party spokesman Mike Reed called the press conference a “desperate attempt” to change the conversation.

Prior to Griffin’s termination, Cooper – who now hosts Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN – tweeted his disapproval of the photo shoot, writing: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in”. She accused the president and his family of personally targeting her after having what she called a disproportionate response to the images.

The California politician later sent out a fund-raising email calling Griffin’s photo shoot disrespectful and obscene.

Kathy Griffin speaks at a press conference on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Bloom said during the press conference that the photo was meant to mock President Trump – “our mocker in chief” – by turning his own insults on him.

Griffin didn’t refrain from joking about the President during the press conference which also got emotional for her a few times.

Bloom said that Griffin couldn’t have imagined that her stunt would be misinterpreted and that other artists have done worse. Griffin said five of her performances have been canceled this week.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have canceled shows. The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped “due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff”.

He said what Griffin did “was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse”. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.