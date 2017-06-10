Comedian sacked by CNN over grisly Trump ‘beheading’ clip

“I sincerely apologize”, she said in a second video. “It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for”, Squatty Potty CEO Bobby Edwards said in a statement to Adweek.

“We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down”.

The news of Griffin’s firing comes after (or at roughly the same time) as a report that says that Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron, saw the picture and thought it was real.

“I’m a comic. I crossed the line”, she said.

Trump weighed in Wednesday, calling her actions “sick“.

“When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it”, she added.

The photo and video were first posted Tuesday morning by TMZ; Griffin apologized Tuesday evening but by then the image had already been widely shared and condemned.

But it was too late.

Griffin’s comedy approach trades on a self-deprecating streak (she brands herself as mired on the “D List” of show biz) while she targets celebs who are higher up the food chain.

In 2005 she was sacked from her job as an E! network red-carpet commentator after joking at the Golden Globe Awards that child actress Dakota Fanning had checked into rehab.

“We bring a wide variety of arts and entertainment to our community and we booked Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins because we felt now more than ever we needed a good laugh”, said Baker. That doesn’t sound like something 11-year-old me would want getting out there. The cable network first said it was evaluating her role, but announced Wednesday afternoon it was terminating her contract. “THIS is my God now!” Her remarks were therefore edited. “And I talked to her”. “No apologies for jokes”.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. “But when I’m onstage, I’m at a microphone.it’s a joke!”

“I think she was thinking she was making some artistic statement, but that image has no place in our political dialogue”, Al Franken, a Democratic senator from Minnesota and a former comedian on long-running television show Saturday Night Live, told MSNBC.