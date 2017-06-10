Comey: Lynch directed me to downplay Clinton email probe

The next day, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that she accepts the Federal Bureau of Investigation recommendation and will not bring charges against Clinton for mishandling confidential information.

The 2008 Republican presidential nominee is not officially a member of the Intelligence Committee, but due to a Senate rules loophole, as the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee McCain was permitted to sit in on the Intelligence Committee hearing and ask questions of Comey.

“Both President Trump and former candidate Clinton are both involved in the investigation, yet one of them you said there was going to be no charges and the other one the investigation continues”, McCain said.

When asked about it a second time, Comey said “I wanted to know-was she going to authorize us to confirm we had an investigation?”

“In respect to Secretary Clinton we investigated, a criminal investigation, in connection with her use of a personal email server”, Comey said.

Mr Comey announced last July that an investigation into Mrs Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state would be closed without prosecution.

Comey replied that his impression of Trump’s satisfaction with his performance was “quite contrary” to indications of an impending firing.

“After former President Clinton met on the plane with the attorney general I considered whether I should call for appointment of a special counsel”, he said. Comey believes he was sacked due to his involvement in the Russian Federation investigation, which is certainly troubling, but not surprising-he got the info from Trump himself.

“She said just call it a matter….”

McCain says he wants Comey to answer whether or not Trump’s interactions with Comey constitute obstruction of justice.

McCain’s almost nine-minute questioning of Comey left some senators confused, including U.S. Sen. I said this isn’t a hill worth dying on. He went on to say the Russian Federation investigation was on his mind when he considered firing Comey. Comey said the alleged collusion led him “in an ultimately conclusive way” to hold a press conference to “separate” the investigation from A.G. Lynch’s pressure. John McCain’s fuzzy questions during the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey left viewers scratching their heads.