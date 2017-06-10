Comey made a ‘fool’ of himself at Senate testimony, says FBI’s Kallstrom

Former FBI Director James Comey came to the Senate intelligence committee ready to unload, one month after President Donald Trump fired him, and he delivered.

Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee took advantage of Comey’s mention of this in his opening statement to raise such questions about Sessions’ recusal on Thursday.

Obstruction of justice requires a prosecutor to prove President Trump had a corrupt intent to impede justice, said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center. Tom Cotton, Comey also said that much of a February 14 story in the Times about Trump campaign aides repeatedly being in contact with Russian intelligence agents was incorrect. The written testimony was nearly cinematic in the way the narrative unfolded, adding dramatic elements for a Washington thriller that has gripped the capital and the country for months and that has no foreseeable ending. “He made absolutely clear that Russian Federation intervened in our 2016 election and will do so again”, said Tonko. He did the same thing on January 27, after Trump requested his “loyalty” at a private dinner.

He has done defence work for many big companies and be forced to step aside from some investigations, legal ethics experts said on Wednesday. He said he documented the January 6 conversation based on a “gut feeling” about “the nature of the person” he had just met.

Comey testified he kept notes after meeting with Trump because “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document”. But he said Trump’s request to terminate the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn left him “stunned”, and senior FBI officials considered it to be of “investigative interest”.

“My sense was the attorney general knew he shouldn’t be leaving, which is why he was lingering”, Comey said. No one else from the White House or the administration ever asked him to do so. “We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic”, Comey said of Sessions. Daniel Richman later confirmed to Reuters he was the one to whom Comey referred in his testimony. “So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter”. Comey saw to it that the memo about those comments was leaked publicly after his firing in the hope that it would lead to the appointment of a special counsel – as it did.

CNN, MSNBC and Fox all had countdown clocks that ticked away the hours and minutes to Comey’s testimony Thursday.

On the liberal site Talking Points Memo, the same detail was hailed as evidence of “how Comey outflanked Trump”.

“The administration then chose to defame me and, more importantly, the Federal Bureau of Investigation by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader”, Comey said.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the President was an effort to obstruct”.

Comey faced little real hostility from the senators, and the hearing’s pace slowed under repetitive questioning.

Comey also pointed out that they were right – Sessions recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation less than two weeks later. “President, this is wrong – I can not discuss that with you”?”

Risch: You may have taken it as a direction, but that’s not what he said. Whether Trump violated the law or abused the office should not be a political question. By the time he concluded, the panel’s chairman, Sen.

But the goal wasn’t just to tell his story.

President Trump speaks to a Faith and Freedom conference on Thursday in Washington, D.C. In fact, he kept quiet about Trump’s improper attempts to influence him.

Comey talked for close to three hours, answering a range of questions about the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation, and his private interactions with Trump and his thinking about how he handled the Hillary Clinton email probe.

On Jan. 6, when Trump and Comey met, one of them figured out the other right away. Immediately after the meeting, Comey went to his auto and started typing his first memo, building the evidence he would need in the event of national or personal betrayal. But even as the president refrained from commenting on the day’s proceedings on Capitol Hill (despite suggestions earlier this week that he might take to Twitter during Comey’s testimony), many attendees at the gathering of conservatives expressed concern over the drama that was unfolding less than 3 miles away. “We’re carrying on”, she said.

“This whole thing is a giant nothing-burger”, the conservative web site Breitbart News wrote as Comey talked, “except for Comey implicating himself as a leaker”.