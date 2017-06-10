Comey’s caution to meet Trump’s tweets in Russian Federation hearing

Rep. Chris Stewart says former FBI Director James Comey didn’t bring any clarity to the controversies swirling around President Donald Trump during his testimony before a Senate panel Thursday.

During Thursday’s more than two hours of testimony, Comey said the White House “chose to defame” him and the FBI by saying that under his leadership the bureau was in disarray.

Former FBI Director James Comey wouldn’t answer directly whether President Trump’s private comments to him amounted to an obstruction of justice or if an obstruction investigation is underway, prompting Republicans to play down the possibility of such a case against Trump.

“Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office?”

“Our judgment, as I recall, was that he was very close to and inevitably going to recuse himself for a variety of reasons”, Comey said. Comey explained that he made his account of the meeting public because he believed such a move would “prompt the appointment of a special counsel” to oversee the Russian Federation investigation.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting and so I thought it really important to document”, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sputnik reports.

His concerns were realized nearly immediately. Comey said he felt Trump was “looking to get something in exchange for granting my request to stay in the job”. The FBI director is generally appointed to a 10-year term to avoid political influence.

Senators will ask Comey about his interactions with President Donald Trump before he was sacked in May.

Kirk Jowers, former head of the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics, said Comey’s testimony didn’t produce a smoking gun for the Democrats to take Trump out, but “boy, there’s a lot there”.

“He simply asked me to publicly refute the infamous ‘dossier, ‘ which I could not and would not do”, Clapper said June 7 in an interview with the National Press Club in Australia. Here’s the relevant exchange between Comey and Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), that Trump did not outright give him an order.

“He did not direct you to let it go?”

Nope. Within moments, Comey was making even more news when he came right out and used the “l” word: lied.

The outcome could have significant repercussions for Trump’s 139-day-old presidency as special counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional committees investigate whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russian Federation during the 2016 presidential election. “If all he did was memorialize the contents of a conversation with the president the contents of which were not themselves classified, no”, Vladeck says.

On Thursday, Comey said that after he was sacked, he instructed a close friend to describe to a New York Times reporter the memo he wrote documenting Trump’s attempt to convince the FBI to drop its investigation of Flynn.

“Trump made his wishes clear and fired Comey when his wishes weren’t respected”, Ohlin said.

Comey, though, took it the way any subordinate would.

Comey: I mean, this is a president of the United States with me alone saying I hope this.

Mr Comey not only claimed the President failed to tell the truth about why he fired him, but he also suggested Mr Trump had a propensity to lie from the start.