In early January, before Donald Trump was sworn in as president, Sen. Marco Rubio took a brief turn as the highest-profile Republican critic of Trump’s emerging foreign policy.

There is no question that Russian Federation interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday – and they’ll do it again.

Five months later, Trump’s onetime GOP campaign rival displayed a far different demeanor.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz says the president “never, in form or substance” directed sacked Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey to stop investigating anyone, including former security aide Michael Flynn.

Kasowitz’s pointed rejection of Comey’s narrative could be an indication that Trump’s legal team believes it places the president in legal jeopardy.

Then, he said, “I’ve seen the tweet about tapes”.

Reaction to the highly anticipated hearing ranges from some members of Congress defending the president to others renewing calls for an independent commission. McCain’s questions were expected to be pointed, but instead, his fellow senators, Comey and most of the Internet were left confused, to say the least.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who earlier this year pushed for a more forceful Russian Federation investigation, pressed Comey on his decision to leak a Trump-related memo through a friend to the New York Times. Comey said he understood the request as an order. "Plain and simple. Not by guns or missiles, but by foreign operatives seeking to hijack our most important democratic process – our presidential election".

He said people shouldn’t be surprised. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

What Trump did talk about: Mike Pence, Trump’s “81%” victory with evangelicals, “unfair” targeting of churches, Saudi Arabia, immigration, Justice Gorsuch, Obamacare, the Paris climate agreement, tax reform. The former director responded ” I don’t think that’s a question I can answer in an open setting because it goes into the details of the investigation”.

Mr Comey’s entered the Senate just after 10am local time (midnight AEST), for what is the most widely anticipated USA congressional hearing in years. “I was also confused by the initial explanation offered publicly that I was sacked because of decisions I’d made during the election…”

Flynn was then under criminal investigation, Comey confirmed. "This is about America, not about a particular party", he said.

In his opening monologue tonight, Sean Hannity said former FBI Director James Comey is a "partisan" and a "political hack" who is out to get revenge on President Trump for his termination. The question is, will Trump shelve his personal feelings about Comey, or let them influence his behavior? As the president publicly stated the next day, he did say to Mr. Comey, quote, General Flynn is a good guy. The White House as denied any collusion.

He said that he leaked his memo about his February 14 conversation with Trump to the press through a friend at Columbia University Law School. The week started out promising: CNN reported on Tuesday that Comey would “refute Trump’s assertion that Trump was told he was not under investigation”.