Comey says circumstances in firing him is confusing

Trump’s lawyer says the president “never, in form or substance” directed Comey to stop investigating anyone, and Republicans suggested Comey was reading too much into it.

Thus it appears Comey’s firing, and Trump’s dealings with Comey before that, are now part of the broader investigation of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 campaign.

While impeachment proceedings against Trump may not be any closer, Comey’s testimony added to and reinforced some troubling and extraordinary accusations against the sitting president. “I can definitively say the president’s not a liar”, she said. Comey delivered his answer clearly. If a person puts a gun to your head gun and says “I hope you will give me your wallet”, Harris said, “hope is not the most operative word at that moment”. The former director immediately dove into the heart of the fraught political controversy around his firing and whether Trump interfered in the bureau’s Russian Federation investigation, as he elaborated on written testimony delivered Wednesday. The White House has denied any collusion with Moscow. She did take issue, though, with Comey’s claim that Trump is less than honest.

Remember that the original focus of the investigation was Russia’s efforts to meddle in American politics.

Columbia Law School’s website became overburdened after Comey said he had asked a good friend who is a professor there to leak memos from his meeting with Trump to the media. McCain added, “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games”. “But I think impeachment [talk] is absolutely premature”, he said.

His accusations could further mire Trump’s government in legal difficulties.

Manchin, who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, declined to comment on whether he considers the actions to be an obstruction of justice. And Comey said that he believed he was sacked by Trump to impede the FBI’s overall investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections – “the way the Russian investigation was being conducted” – not just the FBI probe of Flynn.

But Comey seemed unconcerned about that prospect when he acknowledged the move Thursday before a throng of cameras and a packed Senate intelligence committee hearing room.

We knew that already – Mr Comey leaked details of the meetings several weeks ago – and Committee Republicans sought on Thursday to paint it as an innocent exchange: “I hope” was not an instruction, they said.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director and media-savvy operator acknowledged he shared with a friend the memos detailing his conversations with the president and specifically asked the friend to pass them on to reporters.

“Shortly after being sworn in, Attorney General Sessions began consulting with career Department of Justice ethics officials to determine whether he should recuse himself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States“, the statement said.

“The easiest way to get out of that is if there are tapes to release them”, King said on CNN’s “360”.

“It kind of rings in my ears as, ‘Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'” Comey said, an allusion to a suggestion made by King Henry II that led to the killing of Thomas Becket.

The lawyer also accused Comey of misstating the timing of the leak. Risch said: “He didn’t direct you to drop the case”, to which Comey replied, “Not in those words [but] I took it as a direction”.

Until such hard evidence comes along, though, what exactly transpired between Trump and Comey will remain hot fodder for debate on Capitol Hill and in barrooms across America.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher as the market reacted little to Comey’s testimony, viewing his testimony alone as unlikely to mark the end of Trump’s presidency.

The ex-director told the committee he believes, based on the president’s statements, that he was sacked over the Russian Federation probe after he refused Trump’s request to drop an investigation of former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and “lift the cloud” of the broader Russian Federation matter. Comey detailed how Trump asked all of his top advisers to leave a February 14 meeting in the Oval Office so he could be alone with Comey.

“Those were lies, plain and simple“, Comey said.

The Justice Department later issued a statement saying that Sessions recused himself from the Russian Federation probe only because he had been part of Trump’s campaign.