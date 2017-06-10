Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Fired FBI Director James Comey’s much-hyped testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee was the rare Washington hearing that actually lived up to its billing.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews says the “big story” to come from former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill is the unraveling of Trump-Russia collusion theories.

Comey acknowledged that he, through a friend, was the source of the leaked memo chronicling his account of his meeting with Trump. He immediately dove into the heart of the fraught political controversy around his firing and whether Trump interfered in the bureau’s Russian Federation investigation, as he elaborated on written testimony delivered Wednesday. Burr and ranking Democrat Mark Warner have still not spoken with Mueller, nearly one month after he was appointed, and some lawmakers have speculated that the appointment of a special counsel would cut into Congress’ probe. Would Mr. Comey mind releasing his memos or, if President Trump taped conversations with him, would he mind releasing the tapes?

“I was also confused by the initial explanation that was offered publicly, that I was sacked because of the decisions I had made during the election year”, Comey said.

Comey told the Senate panel this explanation was nonsensical, before taking at shot at the Trump administration’s handling of his dismissal. As Comey explained, his characterization of Trump’s relationship to the investigation was true “as of the moment”.

In written testimony released a day before the hearing, Mr Comey said Mr Trump had asked him to drop an FBI investigation of Mr Flynn as part of the probe.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting”, Comey said, “so I thought it really important to document”. “Then the president repeatedly did not tell the truth”.

But he also said his reading of Trump’s “nature” helped convince him to create a written record of their interactions, starting with a January 6 briefing at Trump Tower.

Many Republicans felt the need to pay homage to Comey’s long career as a federal prosecutor and leading the FBI.

Once dismissed by Trump as “Little Marco, ” Rubio even homed in on the one issue that has most animated the president: leaks of information damaging to him.

With his father’s Twitter handle silent, @DonaldJTrumpJr became the 10th most mentioned Twitter handle in the Comey conversation, according to social media analysis firm Brandwatch. “But I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”.

“I was anxious the media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point. and I anxious it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach”, Comey said when asked why he did not simply release the information himself. “I expected it a bit, to be honest with you, ” Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat.

In written remarks published June 7, Comey corroborated press accounts that Trump had requested a loyalty pledge from the Federal Bureau of Investigation director in January at a private dinner, and added that he believed Trump sought a “patronage relationship” – which Comey indicated to mean a relationship in which Comey, as Trump’s subordinate, would be expected to behave in a manner consistent with the president’s wishes.

In that memo, Comey said Trump asked if the then-FBI director would “let … go” of an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s links to Russian Federation.

“I needed to get that out into the public square”. He spoke of his “personal pain” in dealing with the Hillary Clinton investigation, his concern for morale if FBI agents heard that Trump “wants [the Flynn investigation] to go away”. He also said it was significant that Trump told other officials in the Oval Office to leave before saying to Comey that Flynn “was a good guy”, and asking him to “let this go”. Why would you kick the attorney general. the chief of staff out, to talk to me, if it was about something else?

Republicans on the committee spent most of their time trying to paint a benign picture of Trump’s actions, even questioning Comey’s motives. “I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it”.

Throughout United States history – from Presidents Adams to Jefferson to Lincoln to Roosevelt to Kennedy to Obama – presidents have directed (not merely requested) the Justice Department to investigate, prosecute (or not prosecute) specific individuals or categories of individuals. “We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”.

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”. Comey said that was up to special counsel Robert Mueller to decide. He once again sounded the alarm on risks emanating from Moscow in his June 8 testimony.

Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in the USA election. “They think that this great experiment of ours is a threat to them”, Comey told lawmakers.