Comey says he was sacked because of Russian Federation investigation

That probe includes an examination of whether Trump aides colluded with the Kremlin campaign to hack into American political organizations and leak stolen documents.

And as Comey dropped his explosive revelations before a stunned audience, including millions tuning in on television and digitally around the world, the testimony took on a tone of personal revenge by a man reportedly branded a “nutjob” by the president himself.

Comey said in his statement that in a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office on Feb.14, Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn that is part of a wider probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey said Trump repeatedly told him he was doing a good job, “so it confused me when I saw on television that he actually fired me because of the Russian Federation investigation”. “Those were lies, plan and simple”, Comey said, adding that Trump “chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI” in those remarks. “It goes into the details of the investigation”, Comey replied. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, chuckles rolled through the hearing room. Comey, meanwhile, testified that he never once initiated a conversation with the president.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein eventually named Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, Robert Mueller, to oversee the Russian Federation investigation. On Thursday, Comey provided additional information about the scope of that inquiry and whether it will target the president. Comey said that at least one of the memos is unclassified and that there is no reason why senators shouldn’t be able to read all of them. After all, Trump grudgingly fired Flynn (and then complained about his unfair treatment) because Flynn lied about conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“The New York Times has published an examination of Mr. Comey’s statements today, which reviews our previous coverage and found no evidence that any prior reporting was inaccurate”, the statement reads.

He said Trump even kicked his senior staff out of the Oval Office, and the staff appeared sheepish over it, right before he expressed his hope that the police might leave the Russia-friendly Flynn alone. For example, Trump told NBC after Comey’s firing that the two met for dinner at Comey’s request. Because nobody gives a flying frog about this whole stupid Russian Federation story, for which there has not been a scintilla of evidence linking Mr. Trump to any of it.

He said that he doesn’t believe Comey alluded to Trump obstructing justice: “I didn’t hear it”, he said.

“I think this puts an end to any claim that President Trump obstructed justice”. “That’s Bob Mueller’s job to sort that out”, Comey said. Comey lost that image a little, he said, but many of his answers were reasonable, credible and “unnerving”.

Trump has faced accusations of obstruction ever since he fired Comey in May.

Comey said it was that tweet that prompted him to ask a friend to reveal the contents of the memo to a reporter the following Tuesday, May 16. Kasowitz called on federal authorities to examine whether the disclosure should be investigated.

Warner: You made clear [in your prepared remarks] that you wrote that memo in a way that was unclassified.

Shortly after the mention by Comey, the school tweeted: “Columbia Law’s site is down at the moment”.

Correction, June 8, 2017: Michael Flynn is the former US national security advisor fired for allegedly lying to Vice President Mike Pence.