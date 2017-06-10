Comey says he was sacked over Russian Federation probe, blasts ‘lies’

The media-savvy Comey explicitly disputed a high-profile February New York Times report of alleged contacts between Trump aides and Russian intelligence, adding general criticisms of the media’s methods and accuracy during a lengthy cross-examination by elected officials. “That, to me, is a very significant fact”.

Russian Federation will continue its efforts to meddle in U.S. elections, said Comey, whose seriousness was broken by a few moments of levity – such as when he recounted having to call off a dinner date with his wife after Mr. Trump invited him to dine at the White House.

The Justice Department has acknowledged that Sessions was at the Mayflower Hotel event in Washington, but said there were no private or side conversations that day.

Later, when asked about why he felt compelled to write memos to document his meetings with first president-elect and then President Trump-something he said he’d never felt the need to do with presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama-Comey explained that, in part, it was due to “the nature of the person”. Comey injected a moment of levity, exclaiming, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”

Generously seasoned with deeply personal commentary, wry humor, a steady gaze and charming colloquialisms, Comey’s answers to all these questions in the 160 minute public testimony on Russia’s interference in the United States 2016 elections was the strongest case he could possibly make that Trump’s actions amounted to obstruction of justice, without actually saying it out loud.

He immediately dove into the heart of the controversy around his firing as he elaborated on written testimony delivered on Wednesday.

During more than two hours of testimony, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed Trump had directed him to drop an FBI probe into the Republican president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the broader Russian Federation investigation.

He had a friend pass the memo to the Times in the hopes it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel.

On May 12, Trump tweeted that Comey “better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations”.

New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet said amid the earlier White House criticism that “the Times had numerous sources confirming this story” and “attacking it does not make it less true”.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates, said that Comey’s testimony “should concern any American who respects the basic rule of law and our democratic institutions”.

Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, seized on Comey’s affirmation that he told Trump he was not personally under investigation. He also describes an instance when the president dismissed his other advisers so he could be alone with Comey to bring up the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and ask Comey to “let this go”. Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, live tweeted throughout Comey’s testimony, taking the ex-FBI director to task for his version of what the president told him.

Comey laid bare months of White House distrust in his highly anticipated testimony before Congress on Thursday. “Those were lies, plain and simple”, Comey said.

“Maybe if I were stronger, I would have”, Comey told her.

“What I’m saying is that even if those conversations occurred, however each man sees them in retrospect, doesn’t mean that the other one is wrong”, Blunt said.

Kasowitz has denied that account, but he also argued that Comey’s move “unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president”. Clinton has blamed her defeat on Comey’s October 28 announcement that he was re-opening the investigation of her email practices.

Comey learned of his abrupt dismissal while giving a speech, and said he was sorry he didn’t get a chance to say farewell to his former colleagues.

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”, Comey said. “We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”. Another letter from the Senate committee, which is co-chaired by Burr and Sen. The opposite was the case as the firing created an enormous political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and taken over Washington.

Comey has been a central player in the ongoing controversy about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and his decision to probe potential collusion between Trump associates and Russian leaders irked the president.

“There should be no fuzz on this”.