Marc Kasowitz, a private lawyer for Donald Trump on Thursday denied bombshell allegations made by his ex-FBI director James Comey under oath and suggested the ousted lawman should be prosecuted for leaking “privileged information”.

While Comey testified that he indeed told Trump on numerous occasions he was not personally under investigation, he also indicated Trump is now under scrutiny by Special Counsel Bob Mueller for possible obstruction of justice. The president told Comey the dismissal was based on Justice Department recommendations.

Kasowitz said Comey was lying and that Trump never “directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone”.

Trump Jr. started tweeting shortly before the hearings began, with his interpretation of Comey’s assertion that President Trump had asked him to back off the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was sacked earlier this year over reportedly lying to the administration about the meeting.

Mr Comey has no double Russian Federation did interfere in the USA election, and believes he was sacked because of his investigation. “What came to my mind was ‘Be careful what you say, ‘ and so I said I agree Flynn is a good guy”. Trump has always been irritated by Sessions’ decision in February to recuse himself from the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Russian contacts with Trump associates during the 2016 presidential election, now overseen by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking for the first time on the matter publicly, Comey testified that Trump did not ask him to stop his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election. “His detailed records prove the president on multiple occasions attempted to undermine the FBI investigation”.

Trump tweeted last month that fired Comey better hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations.

Comey says that he tried to make clear to the President that he would remain independent.

“No. He called me at my desk at lunchtime and asked me was I free for dinner that night”, Comey said, adding that he had to break dinner plans with his wife. “I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally there might be corroboration, there might be a tape, and I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with the reporter”, he said.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio believed that to be a bigger issue.

“I would say the most significant thing was there wasn’t a significant thing”, said Stewart, who has heard from Comey four or five times in closed and open House Intelligence Committee hearings. “I was quite frankly impressed by his honesty”.

The highly anticipated Senate Intelligence Committee appearance by Comey, who was sacked in May, didn’t produce a knockout blow.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication.and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Comey said his distrust of Trump prompted him to take meticulous notes immediately after each of their nine discussions this year.