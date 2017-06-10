While questioning Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, McCain referenced a recent article in the Washington Post that detailed how Coats had told associates that President Donald Trump had asked him to intervene in the FBI’s Russian Federation probe.

During the Senate hearing, both Democratic and some Republican lawmakers pressed Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers about whether Trump had pressured them about the FBI investigation. He said he had never felt “pressured” to alter the course of an investigation, adding that no president had ever “directed” him to do any unethical or “illegal” acts.

Two of the nation’s top intelligence officials refused Wednesday to say whether President Donald Trump asked them to try to blunt or impede the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation. “However, he has never felt pressured by the President or anyone else in the Administration to influence any intelligence matters or ongoing investigations”. Only this time, the senators will have a much greater chance of getting answers to their inquiries.

The Maine senator, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, then moved on to Coats.

“Then why are you not answering our questions?”

“I’m not sure I have a legal basis, but I am more than willing to sit before this committee.in a closed session and answer your questions”, Coats said.

Comey, who was sacked by Trump on May 9, is scheduled to testify before the same committee Thursday morning.

In it, Comey details a series of interactions with Trump that made him uneasy and appear to show the president disregarding the FBI’s traditional independence from the White House.

Wednesday’s hearing, ostensibly on an expiring foreign surveillance law, quickly turned into a contentious back-and-forth hinged on a Tuesday report from The Washington Post that Trump had asked Coats to intervene with Comey to curtail the FBI investigation.

Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who has filled in since Trump fired Comey on May 9, also refused to answer whether he had discussed the firing with Comey himself, saying the issue stepped into the “lane” of the special counsel who has been appointed to investigate the Trump team’s possible collusion with Russian Federation. McCabe and Rosenstein said they had not spoken to the White House, while Rogers said he and Coats did not receive a “definitive answer” to the question.

And Trump had a handful of sympathetic Republican senators on the panel, including Arkansas Sen.

Rogers said that “those conservations were classified” and that it is “not appropriate in an open forum to discuss those classified conversations”.

“It may be in a different format but the requirements of our oversight duties and your agencies demand it”, he said.

Later in the hearing, Sen.

The hearing came a day before the highly anticipated testimony by former FBI Director James Comey before the same committee in his first public appearance since Trump abruptly fired him on May 9. “I’m not satisfied with “I do not believe it is appropriate” or ‘I do not want to answer.’ I want to understand the legal basis”.

I am Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal lawyer. The leaks of this privileged information began no later than March 2017 when friends of Mr. Comey have stated he disclosed to them the conversations he had with the President during their January 27, 2017 dinner and February 14, 2017 White House meeting.