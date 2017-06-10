Comey testifies about Trump before Congress

A lawyer for Trump on Wednesday said the president felt “completely and totally vindicated” by the early release of Comey’s testimony, which also confirmed previous comments by Trump that Comey had told him he was not under investigation.

He also described trying to insulate himself and the Federal Bureau of Investigation from political pressure in the weeks before Trump fired him on May 9, as the president complained about the Russian probe and labeled it “fake news”.

In a White House press briefing a spokeswoman said that President Trump was not a liar and that she was offended by the question.

“I was actually going out of town with my wife to hide, and I was anxious it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach”, Comey said, drawing chuckles from the gallery. To many, justice will have been served despite Trump’s attempt to obstruct it.

“My judgment was I need to get that out into the public square”, Comey said.

“We will leave it the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all the others that are being investigated”, Kasowitz said.

Comey’s appearance was one of the most anticipated moments of congressional testimony in years, drawing some comparisons to the drama of the Watergate hearings more than four decades ago.

In fact, Comey’s timeline appears to be correct.

“Today, Mr Comey admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified”. “He brings a lot of credibility”, said Benjamin Wittes, a Comey confidant and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. The Times ran a story about the memo contents later that day.

On Thursday, Comey made clear that he hopes there actually are such tapes.

Later in the hearing, Comey was asked why he wrote a memo about his meeting with Trump when he had not taken similar notes about the last two presidents under whom he served: Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Trump’s elder son was active on Twitter, however, defending his dad.

Comey said in his statement that in a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office on Feb.14, Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn that is part of a wider probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. But a replacement health care bill has yet to clear Congress despite seven years of pledges by Republicans to scrap the law and start over, and despite the fact that the GOP has full control of the White House and Congress.

Speaking under oath in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Comey spoke about what he saw as shifting justifications for his sudden firing.

At his weekly news conference Paul Ryan said, “I would just say that of course there needs to be a degree of independence between [the Department of Justice], FBI and the White House and a line of communications established”. “And I think it’s frankly insulting that that question would be asked”.

Trump is widely expected to use his Twitter account, which lists 31.8 million followers, to counterpunch at Comey on Thursday – perhaps even in real time.

The outcome could have significant repercussions for Trump’s 139-day-old presidency as special counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional committees investigate whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russian Federation during the 2016 presidential election. He made no direct reference to the Comey hearing in his speech, though he did liken himself to people of faith who feel persecuted by the government.

Asked at a US congressional hearing why he was sacked, Comey said he did not know for sure. The president told a religious gathering that “we’re under siege” but will emerge “bigger and better and stronger than ever”.