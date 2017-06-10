Comey Testimony Highlights Need for Independent Investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey has begun his highly anticipated testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee, where he is expected to tell members that President Donald Trump repeatedly urged him to halt a probe into his former national security adviser’s ties to Russian Federation and to declare publicly that Mr Trump himself was not being investigated. The former FBI director does detail how he did tell Trump on three separate occasions that he was not himself under investigation – a surprising assertion Trump put in his termination letter to Comey.

But after Comey’s damning claims about the President pressuring him behind closed doors to end the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, the questions are swirling about whether or not the president obstructed justice by interfering with the FBI investigation and whether or not he could be charged.

After Comey failed to drop the Flynn investigation or publicly exonerate Trump, the president fired him.

According to Comey (and The New York Times), Trump told him in an awkward one-on-one moment in the Oval Office in February that he hoped Comey could see his “way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. The notes made by Mr Comey have been handed over to Mr Mueller and are also likely to be given to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump did not tweet during Thursday’s hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which Comey said he’d been defamed by Trump and that he hoped there were tapes of the discussions he had with the president. He paused and then said, “That’s what I want, honest loyalty”. “I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it”. “I think if there’s a takeaway from today, it’s that the facts are still evolving and unfolding”.

The former director refused to say whether that and other interventions in the Russian Federation investigation amounted to obstruction of justice. The Trump administration “chose to defame me, and more importantly the FBI“, Comey said. “Those were lies, plain and simple”, Comey said. “It was a combination of circumstances, subject matter, and the particular person”.

White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly told journalists during an off-camera gaggle, “No, I can say definitively the president is not a liar”.

Trump’s fellow Republicans on the committee questioned Comey intently but did not attack his integrity or try to treat him roughly, as a witness making accusations against a sitting Republican president might expect. “Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers”.

He said prior to his firing he had been assured by the president he was doing a good job, and that the later explanations for his firing left him confused.

After Trump fired Comey, the administration gave differing reasons for his dismissal.

Mr Trump had sought to threaten Mr Comey after sacking him by hinting that there may be secret tape recordings of his conversation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation chief. Bondy said “That there are two sides to this coin, and that for an obstruction of justice case to be proven, you have to really be able to demonstrate not just your subjective belief, but rather that is what the actor or defendant meant to do”. Comey said he was all but “stunned” into silence. “Maybe if I were stronger”, he added to Feinstein, he would have confronted the president.