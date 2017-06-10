Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr came out swinging at former FBI Director James Comey – in his low-key, genteel way – and Trump administration supporters loved it. Investigators and the public will have to decide whether they believe Trump, who lies all the time, or Comey, who has a flair for the dramatic but also the bearing of an oversized Boy Scout.

COMEY: “And then he said, how about 6:30?”

“What I think it should do is it should move the ball in showing that the investigation is unwarranted and to move on so that we can to deal with the issues important to the country and important to the American people who elected Trump to be president…” said DiMicco, former chief executive of Nucor, America’s largest steel company.

After the public hearing, the committee reconvened in private for Comey to answer questions he said he could not answer publicly, such as questions regarding the numerous investigations into how much sway Russian Federation had – or has – over USA politics. Trump scheduled a joint news conference with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Comey’s memos about his meetings with Trump are now in Mueller’s hands. Comey said that was up to special counsel Robert Mueller to decide. He retweeted a tweet from the Republican National Committee sent shortly after Burr’s questioning that said “So according to Comey, @POTUS never asked to stop investigation and Russian Federation didn’t change a single vote”.

In a series of tweets, Trump Jr said: “Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well”.

“Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office” before raising the Flynn investigation, if the president’s intent was innocent?

“I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in”, Sessions said.

Good Lord, release the tapes! “This is the president of the United States with me alone saying, ‘I hope this.’ I took it as this is what he wants me to do”, Comey said.

Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee took advantage of Comey’s mention of this in his opening statement to raise such questions about Sessions’ recusal on Thursday. And indeed it did.

Trump’s outside lawyer insisted Thursday that it was Comey who lied when he detailed conversations between himself and the President, raising the suggestion that Comey committed perjury while testifying under oath.

The lawyer also accused Comey of misstating the timing of the leak.

In fact, Comey’s timeline appears to be correct.

In riveting detail, Comey this week has revealed conversations with Trump that include the president saying he hoped Comey could let go of the FBI’s investigation of a former national security adviser. The Times ran a story about the memo contents later that day. He relied on detailed note-taking to describe Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to draw him into a cooperative relationship that should never exist between a president and Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

In his tweet, Trump echoed the statement put out by his outside counsel Marc Kasowitz shortly after Comey testified Thursday.

He said that when Trump told him he hoped he would terminate an investigation into Michael Flynn, the ousted national security adviser, he interpreted that as a directive. Little wonder that Comey did not immediately apprise Sessions of the conversation. How that must have frustrated Trump the social media fiend.

Comey was sacked on May 9, when Trump expressed his deep frustration with the continuing probe into whether members of his presidential election campaign had tied up with Russian hackers against the billionaire tycoon’s rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But his point wasn’t at all clear, as the senator himself later acknowledged. McCain added, “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games”.