Comey to Congress: President Trump told him “I need loyalty”

The senator said that the precedent of turning over White House tapes was already established after former President Richard Nixon’s tapings were revealed during the Watergate investigation. “You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer”.

Burr noted that a day before the public hearing with Comey (which was followed by a closed door session), the committee met with Director of National Intelligence Daniel R. Coats, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in open session.

President Donald Trump’s outside attorney plans to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate judiciary committee, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Comey’s performance was believable and deeply troubling, as he responded calmly and confidently to questions from members of the committee, including Republicans who acted more as defense counsel for Trump than as impartial investigators. Sen.

He said that he’d carefully documented his interactions with Trump because he anxious Trump would misrepresent them, and accused the administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about the reasons for his firing.

The firing came, Comey said, after he was pushed to drop the probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey was asked about the tweet during his testimony on Thursday, and he made it pretty clear he didn’t know if any tapes actually exist but that he’d love it if they did.

And he denied that he asked Comey for his loyalty, though he added: “There would be nothing wrong if I did say it”.

While Trump’s staunchest supporters have tried to paint Comey’s testimony as vindication for the president, few Republicans who don’t work for Trump stepped in to defend the president’s version of his contacts with Comey.

Mr Comey’s testimony provided a gripping account of his interactions with President Trump and underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, which is also probing Russian election meddling, wrote Comey requesting his notes memorializing his conversations with Trump. “I hardly know the man”.

The committee is seeking the materials by June 23. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes“, Comey said during his testimony – a quote that quickly became a highlight of the hearing.

President Trump’s private lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, seized on Mr Comey’s admission that he had told President Trump on multiple occasions that he was not personally under investigation and maintained the testimony made clear that Mr Trump “never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr Comey stop investigating anyone”.

A friend of Mr Comey’s is also being asked to hand over any memos the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief has given him.

The investigation does not end with Comey’s conversations, or the tapes, however.

In his testimony and prepared seven-page statement for Thursday’s hearing, Comey said that he’d taken the unusual step of making a written record of his conversations because he thought the president “might lie” about them later.

Mr Richman has now been asked to provide the memo to the panel.