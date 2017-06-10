Competing realities: What James Comey said vs. what Donald Trump has said

The No. 2 moment was Comey’s comment “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” in reference to President Donald Trump’s tweet that Comey “better hope there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Former FBI Director James Comey told senators in a closed hearing this afternoon that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may have had a third interaction with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, according to people familiar with the briefing. “In the main”, Comey confirmed, “it was not true”.

Comey said that despite Trump’s hope that the FBI would end the investigation into Michael Flynn, Comey did not end the investigation.

TRUMP: “He wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on….” Democratic lawmakers, some of whom were already concerned that Sessions’ involvement in Comey’s May 9 firing violated his recusal, said they would make it a top priority. Comey said Trump didn’t issue a direct order to Comey to release Flynn from the investigation, but “I took it as a direction”.

“I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the Special Counsel will work towards to try to understand what the intention was there and whether that’s an offence”.

Former FBI Chief James Comey gave a few news editors headaches in the course of his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

As part of its probe, Congress should, at long last, exercise its authority to obtain Trump’s tax returns and examine any financial ties to Russian Federation. Congressional probes, including one by the Senate intelligence panel, are ongoing. “It is hard to get legislators to focus on healthcare or tax reform when they constantly are being asked about the latest Russian Federation disclosure”, Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua.

The White House stood behind Sessions. “The Senate Intelligence Committee investigation and special counsel Mueller ought to get to the bottom of this matter”.

“And so that to me, as an investigator, is a very significant fact”. “You have to dig for, and do a lot of analysis”. While Comey declined to draw any conclusions about whether Trump had acted to obstruct justice, the facts he laid out could constitute credible elements for such a case. “So wait, the president is just learning on the job?”

Trump backers quickly embraced and trumpeted Burr’s approach, taking to Twitter and television to say he bolstered the president’s argument that all the talk of possible collusion between Trump’s campaign is politically-motivated much ado about nothing.

“He’s new in government, and so therefore I think he’s learning as he goes”, he told reporters. “I’m not saying it’s an acceptable excuse”.

Comey was also reticent about his interactions with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was his boss – and who had to recuse himself from Russia-related investigations.

But he was brutally clear about his discomfort with the circumstances, alleging Mr Trump deliberately dismissed others from the office so they could have a private conversation.

The ad lambasted Comey as “just another D.C. insider” and included images of militant attacks overseas to suggest Comey had not been focused enough on protecting Americans.

That Trump was not personally being investigated is a red herring.

COMEY: “Those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry that the Federal Bureau of Investigation workforce had to hear them and I’m so sorry that the American people were told them”. “I can definitively say the president is not a liar”, she said. “It looks like to me that the president is in increasing jeopardy”. I suspect that information that came out in today’s hearings is going to feed into that investigation.