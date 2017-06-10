Consider President Trump’s tweets to be ‘official statements,’ says Spicer

It then grabs a new direct quote and edits it to look like more traditional, official statements from the White House.

Trump may have been referring to news reports that White House aides discussed plans to have someone check and vet presidential tweets before they orbit into cyberspace, especially ones that deal with legal issues.

A growing number of Americans, from 49 percent to 59 percent, said Trump’s use of Twitter is a bad thing, including 77 percent of Democrats (up 5 points from December) and 61 percent of independents, an 18-point increase among that demographic.

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll found that Trump’s tweets, which have come fast and loose practically every morning since the president returned from overseas, are increasingly a problem with American voters.

FOLKENFLIK: Trump has tweeted rhetorical fire against the mayor of London after the latest terror attack there. Fox News’ John Roberts started off the question-and-answer session by bringing up Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recent statement that he’s not a fan of the president’s tweets. That Twitter is the authentic Trump, the one not lawyered up and filtered down.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”, Trump tweeted Monday, ignoring the fact that he oversees the department and signed the second version of the ban.

“The words of the president matter whether they’re spoken, written in a press release or sent out in a Tweet”, said Ryan Williams, a political communications consultant and longtime spokesman for Mitt Romney.

Trump reportedly watched the Comey hearing with his personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, and other members of his legal team, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Spicer’s counterpart Sarah Huckabee Sanders also lamented the media obsession with the tweets and celebrated them as a way for Trump to speak directly and unfiltered to his followers, but regretting that the media obsesses “over every period, dot”.

There were a lot of theories as to why Trump wasn’t tweeting.

The lawyers from Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute said that the action of the President violates the First Amendment to the US Constitution which allows the public to participate in a conversation with POTUS.

The first public plea came from an unexpected quarter: George Conway, a longtime Trump friend and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Unfortunately, it is the exact opposite of what this same White House said only a day ago. Trump asked a campaign rally audience in August.