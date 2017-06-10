Conway Complains that the Press Covers Trump’s Tweets

Jackson says President Trump’s use of social media makes it hard to get things done in Washington, and internationally. Recently it was the mayor of London that caught his attention, after Saturday’s terrorist attack. President Trump is however not unaware about how Americans, in general, feel about his tweets, as he released early Tuesday, another series of tweets regarding his tweeting. Unfortunately, it is the exact opposite of what this same White House said only a day ago.

“Anybody with press chops looks at this and they’re fearful there’s not a path to succeed”, said Sara Fagen, former White House political director for George W. Bush.

A narrow majority of Republican voters want President Donald Trump to hand over control of his Twitter account to members of his communications staff, according to a poll published Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to give Sessions a vote of confidence during Tuesday’s press briefing.

Fifty-three percent of Republicans, for example, said they believe the president uses the social media platform too often, while 41 to 32 percent said they think it hurts the news media.

Among Trump supporters, 51 percent said that the president is tweeting too much. The tweets shocked the British and caused days of distraction, overshadowing the White House’s public roll-out of a plan to overhaul the USA air-traffic control system.

The tweets also come one day after lawyers across the ideological spectrum say Trump undercut his own legal case by tweeting about a pending Supreme Court case on the travel ban – in which he took aim at his own Justice Department for arguing for “watered-down, politically correct version”. Every Trump tweet, no matter how reckless, destructive or lie-filled, is an on-the-record declaration by America’s commander-in-chief.

Comey said he did so after Trump suggested in a tweet that their conversations may have been recorded.

Questioned about Comey’s central claim that Trump told him to lay off Flynn, the president responded: “I didn’t say that”.

A majority of American voters – including some Republicans – said they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter and are concerned that his tweets could hurt the United States’ national security and worldwide standing, according to a poll released Wednesday. Four percent of registered voters think the president doesn’t tweet enough. It seems that no matter how many ridiculous tweets he makes, whether it be regarding the administration’s controversial travel ban, “fake news” or undocumented immigrants, few people in his administration can temper his tantrum.