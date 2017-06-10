Cosby accuser to resume testimony in sex assault trial

In fiery and captivating testimony, Andrea Constand’s mother, Gianna Constand, detailed Wednesday her two-plus hour phone call with Bill Cosby after learning that he allegedly assaulted her daughter in January 2004.

“I don’t really remember how dim the lights were, but I did have to eat my dinner”, Constand said.

“He was a Temple friend, somebody I trusted, a mentor, and somewhat of an older figure to me”, she said before the alleged assault.

Constand said her body was limp and she couldn’t fight him off.

She lost consciousness, then was jolted awake when she felt Cosby’s hand “groping my breasts”.

During the cross-examination of Andrea Constand in Bill Cosby’s high-profile sexual assault trial on Wednesday, June 7, the shamed comedian’s defense team attempted to expose inconsistencies in the former Temple University employee’s Tuesday testimony.

Constand met Cosby at Temple University in Philly where he was one of its most famous alumni and she was director of basketball operations.

Cosby, 79, was charged in 2015 with felony aggravated indecent assault shortly before the statute of limitations on Constand’s claim expired.

Months later, Cosby reportedly left four tickets for Constand and her family to attend one of his shows.

Constand acknowledged on cross-examination that she initially told police she had never been alone with Cosby before the alleged assault. Constand said she told Cosby she was not interested.

Agrusa contended that the advances Cosby made on Constand on two occasions – touching her thigh one time, and attempting to unbutton her trousers and pull down her zipper another – signaled his romantic interest. Another time, she said, he placed his hand on her thigh. She says that’s when Cosby sexually assaulted her.

“Once you got ahold of your phone records and could not have been passed out. you changed your story”, Agrusa said. She felt “terrible” about it, she said, especially when her mother brought Cosby some Canadian souvenirs.

The woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault has denied any prior romance between them.

Defense attorneys are trying to poke holes in Constand’s credibility by detailing her conflicting statements about when the alleged incident happened and also by noting that Constand contacted private attorneys before going to police in 2005.

“The man that I’ve known as a child was amusing and witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice”, she told ABC News.

“Tell the truth”, Constand said.

Cosby lawyer Angela Agrusa painted what Constand claimed was innocuous friendship as a romance, seeking to create the impression for the jury that she was therefore a romantic partner, not an unwitting victim, in a later sexual encounter.

Agrusa presented phone records showing Constand called Cosby that March 16 at 9:45 p.m., then later called friend Sheri Williams.

“I felt him take his hand, put it on his penis and move it back and forth”, she alleged.

“I told her that Mr. Cosby has sexually violated me and had given me pills”, Constand testified Tuesday.

While on the stand, Andrea Constand was asked why she stayed in contact with the accused.

“I’m not here for that”, she recalled telling him. This makes Cosby look smaller to the jury. “I said, ‘What are they?”

“During the very time you told the police you were drugged and unconscious you were on the phone with a period of time making multiple phone calls”, Agrusa told Constand. The jurors, who were selected in Allegheny County in an effort to ensure a fair trial, will be sequestered in the criminal trial for about two weeks, the lawyers in the case have predicted.