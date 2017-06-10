Cosby told police his accuser didn’t rebuff his advances

Prosecutors on Thursday sought to use Bill Cosby’s words against him at his sexual assault trial, showing interviews to jurors in which the comedian acknowledged giving his accuser pills before engaging in what he described as consensual “petting”.

Schaffer, a prosecution witness and now a sergeant who was also involved with the case when it was reopened in July 2015, read portions of the statement Cosby gave to him and other police on January 26, 2005, as well as Constand’s various statements to police.

A federal judge’s decision to unseal Cosby’s deposition in 2015 prompted prosecutors in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, to reopen the case and later bring charges just before the statute of limitations expired.

After taking the pills, Cosby says they began “petting”, which is what he calls “touching and kissing with clothes on”, and after that he went to bed-alone-and left her on the couch.

“I am not stopped”, he said. Cosby said they talked about Constand’s stress over possibly leaving her job at Temple University, and then went upstairs and got three pills.

Cheltenham police Sgt. Richard Schaffer’s testimony could blunt efforts by Cosby’s lawyers to exploit the fact that Castor saw no case.

A portion of the testimony was read aloud by a detective Thursday, with more expected Friday, including Cosby talking about giving quaaludes and alcohol to women he wanted to have sex with.

Prosecutors decided against charging Cosby at the time, shutting down a police investigation after just four weeks.

Over a decade ago, Bill Cosby told police he had “fondled” Andrea Constand after he had given her what he claimed were cold-and-allergy pills “to help her relax”, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

“I wasn’t able to”, she said.

A Pennsylvania detective testified yesterday that he and other investigators were still pursuing leads in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case in 2005 when then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr., abruptly issued a press release announcing he was terminating the investigation. Phone records presented also showed Constand called the team’s coach between calls to Cosby.

In the interview, Cosby says Andrea Constand showed no ill effects from the one-and-a-half Benadryl pills he gave her to help her relax, and that she never objected to his behavior.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with the 2004 encounter with Constand, who at the time worked for Temple University, where the star was a trustee.

Cosby told largely the same story in his statement to police, which contained graphic details of three alleged sexual encounters with Constand between late 2003 and early 2004. “I don’t hear her say anything, and I don’t feel her say anything”. Previously, ex-William Morris assistant Kelly Johnson was in the courtroom recounting her allegations of being drugged and sexually assaulted in 1996 by Cosby at the Hotel Bel-Air.

Constand dismissed any suggestion she and Cosby shared a romantic relationship before the night she says he assaulted her.

The defense motion has not been made public, and Cosby’s team did not respond to a request for comment.

Television trucks are parked at the Montgomery County Courthouse for Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the in Norristown, Pa., Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Gianna Costand testified Wednesday that her daughter moved home to live with her parents after the 2004 attack by Cosby, and that she would wake up screaming from nightmares.

On Tuesday, Constand, 44, gave a very different account.