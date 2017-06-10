Counting gets under way after polls close in Scotland

ALEX SALMOND lost his seat in Parliament this morning as the SNP shed support, putting the prospect of Scottish independence in serious doubt.

Mr Robertson, who was the party’s leader at Westminster and also its deputy leader, was beaten in Moray by former MSP Douglas Ross by 18,478 votes to 22,637. The pollsters caution that there is a lot of uncertainty around the forecast.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, were celebrating their best results in Scotland since 1983, winning 13 seats after running an unashamedly pro-Union campaign.

While the loss of seats pushes the issue of a second referendum onto a back burner for now, opinion polls show about 45 percent of Scottish voters support independence.

EDINBURGH/LONDON Scottish secessionist dreams of a swift second independence referendum were dashed on Friday when they lost 21 of their 56 seats to parties that want to keep the United Kingdom intact. But it fell precipitously from the highs it reached at the general election in 2015, when lifelong Labour voters who had voted for independence migrated in huge numbers to the SNP. In the first result declared, it took a district near Glasgow from the SNP and then took another six.

The poll put Tories on 314 seats, with Labour on 266, the SNP on 34, Liberal Democrats on 14, Plaid Cymru on three and Greens on one.

“She’s done very well to get where she has, but I think there is a danger that we’ve gone beyond the strong image with the marshalling of the troops, to her becoming nearly a parody of herself with the tank-riding and bull-riding and flag-waving”, a senior SNP lawmaker said.

With no election due until 2021 after today, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said it was a “last chance” to send Nicola Sturgeon a message to abandon a second independence referendum.

“Well the people of this country, the people of Scotland, have said tonight that we do not give the prime minister a blank cheque for a hard Tory Brexit“.

Mr Salmond, who was first elected as an MP 30 years ago in 1987, lost his Gordon constituency to Tory Colin Clark who overturned a majority of 8,687 to win by 2,607 votes.

The First Minister told BBC Scotland: “This has been a disaster for Theresa May“.

The SNP also lost Mike Weir, who had been the MP for Angus since 2001, and culture spokesman John Nicolson in East Dunbartonshire.

There are 3,988,420 registered voters in Scotland.

“We’ve hit peak SNP and we’ve certainly hit peak Nicola Sturgeon“.

Also helping Davidson has been the Labour Party’s continued flip-flops on the union question.

The Conservative Party increased its share of the vote by 16.5 percent to win the Moray constituency.

As group leader at Westminster, and as a result of the SNP’s newly-acquired third-party status, he was handed the task of challenging the UK Government on everything from welfare reforms to Brexit and foreign affairs.