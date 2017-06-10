Cramer: Theresa May ‘may or may not be prime minister’

After the election, the right-wing UK Independence Party, which helped drive Brexit, was left with no seats in Parliament.

Theresa May is facing calls for her resignation after failing to win a majority.

Above all, investors are anxious about the general uncertainty surrounding the country – whether a bruised May will be able to govern effectively or whether she may eventually resign. At present it is thought to be as much as 69%, significantly higher than past elections and possibly as a result of the turbulent political events of the past few years. If she does ultimately go, then the Conservative government’s direction might shift under new leadership. May’s vision of Brexit calls for tariffs on European Union goods imported into Britain.

Answer: It’s an unusual situation in which no political party wins more than half of the 650 seats in the House of Commons – 326 is the ostensible mark for a majority, but since the seven Sinn Fein MPs in Northern Ireland aren’t expected to take up their seats in the London chamber, the threshold is more like 323.

Rather than resign, May quickly grabbed the lifeline of an alliance with the DUP, which won 10 seats. The overall Scotland results were SNP 35 of 59 seats (down 21), Conservatives 13 (up 12), Labour 7 (up 6) and Lib Dems 4 (up 3).

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV.

Stock futures crept higher on Friday as investors tried to make sense of an uncertain future in the United Kingdom after Thursday’s election resulted in a likely hung Parliament.

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but said it would take a few hours at least to see how the results of the election play out in forming a government. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides…”

“I think it would be very, very hard indeed for her to stay on”, political analyst Carole Walker told CNN.

“Theresa May arrogantly gambled with our Brexit and blew it”, said a spokesman for the Leave.EU pro-Brexit campaign.

May’s failure to strengthen her grip on power is a huge embarrassment for the leader. Her refusal to participate in debates against her opponents drew criticism across the aisle from constituents and analysts alike.

In terms of households, the party said it wants to see continued rises in the national living wage and personal tax allowances and protection of pensions.

In the end, any coalition government May manages to pull together could be so weak that another national election is called – possibly even this year.

“The effect of this movement has been to counteract the clear evidence that the Conservative Party benefited most from the sharp decline in UKIP support from 13% to 2%”, he told the BBC. “Our leader needs to take stock as well”.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is claiming second place with 261 seats, a gain of 29. Written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign.

Although May hopes to remain Britain’s Prime Minister, her long-term position as leader could be in doubt. Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

But her campaign unravelled after a policy u-turn on care for the elderly, while Corbyn’s old-school socialist platform and more impassioned campaigning style won wider support than anyone had foreseen.

The broadcaster said Sturgeon was “disappointed at the SNP losses”.

It’s hard to see how any of the options above could survive a full term, and that means one thing: yet another general election, perhaps as soon as within the next 12 months.

May said that “of course I’ll reflect on what happened”.