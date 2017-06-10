Crude, gasoline stockpiles rise; crude prices fall

According to the Financial Times, the sharp fall in oil prices was due to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting U.S. inventories had increased 3.3 million barrels to 513.2 million barrels, countering estimates of a decline of similar size in its weekly report.

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Department and the International Trade Commission, the U.S. exported 1 million barrels of oil a day during some months so far this year, double the pace of 2016.

Global oil prices turned lower Thursday, after posting their sharpest fall since early March overnight on an unexpected build in US crude inventories last week. USA crude was down 1% to $47.73 per barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 5 percent to reach as low as $45.78 per barrel – its lowest level since May 8.

In parallel, gasoline inventories jumped by 3.3m barrels (consensus: 0.6m), while those of distillates did so by 4.4m barrels.

Gasoline inventories also unexpectedly rose, imports increased, and exports dropped, the EIA data showed.

The week OPEC agreed to extend oil-production cuts for another nine months, USA crude exports hit a new record. Some were concerned about rising production from Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the agreement. Total motor gasoline supplied (the agency’s measure of consumption) averaged about 9.6 million barrels a day for the past four weeks, down by 0.7% compared with the same period a year ago.

USA exports were also down sharply, though that figure tends to fluctuate on a week-to-week basis.

The growing tension between Qatar and other OPEC members could undermine the OPEC deal. Rigs in the USA have more than doubled in the past year, according to Baker Hughes Inc.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.4 million bbl, vs. expectations for a 281,000 bbl increase, the EIA data showed. Distillate product supplied averaged over 4 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 1.8% compared with the same period a year ago. Part of the reason is a drop in refinery runs and the reclassification of some supply released again from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.