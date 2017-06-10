Crunch time looming for Lions against Crusaders

Jordie Barrett has been included in New Zealand’s squad for the three-test series against the British and Irish Lions, joining flyhalf Beauden and lock Scott as the first trio of brothers to be selected for an All Blacks squad.

Hansen added five players as injury cover but said apart from Coles, the rest were expected to face the Lions and even play the June 16 warm-up Test against Samoa.

“This has been by far the toughest team that we’ve had to select for some time and some players who are in very good form missed out, and we always feel for them”, Hansen said.

Veteran flanker Jerome Kaino (knee) and No.8 Liam Squire (thumb) haven’t played for more than a month, leaving openside specialists Cane and Ardie Savea as the only fully fit possibilities.

Hansen said winger Rieko Ioane and scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow would be released from his squad to play for the Maori team before they rejoin the All Blacks to prepare for the first Lions test.

“To be arriving on the Wednesday and playing on the Saturday is just too tough”. There are no places for Nehe Milner-Skudder, Malakai Fekitoa or Liam Messam. “We see the Lions series as a great opportunity to gauge where we’re at from both an individual and a team perspective”. We have a mindset that we’re never standing still and we’re going to face a high-paced, intensity game against the Lions.

Should the Crusaders inflict defeat on such a strong side, it could leave the Lions in disarray and send Gatland scurrying back the drawing board to sketch out a Plan B with only three matches to iron out the details before facing the All Blacks. “The challenge is to come together as quick as we can”.

Tour captain Sam Warburton has said they would not beat the All Blacks in the three-test series unless they scored more than 20 points per game. It’s well documented they only want to win the Test matches and Gatland has made that very, very clear. “We also understand that with the potential test match focus of it, we have to adapt”, Robertson said.

“I think Samoa is probably right out of the question, then it’s just going to be how it responds”.

“If we have to throw the ball as well, we will”.