Crusaders game holds huge implications for Lions

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones will lead the British and Irish Lions against the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday with tour captain Sam Warburton not even named to the bench for the third game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand. “We have experienced a lot of line-speed through the Super season, so it won’t be new to us”.

New Zealand squad: Coles, Taylor, Harris, Crockett, Faumuina, Franks, Moody, Tu’ungafasi, S Barrett, Retallick, Romano, Whitelock, Cane, Kaino, Read (captain), Savea, Squire; Kerr-Barlow, Perenara, A Smith, B Barrett, Cruden, Sopoaga, Crotty, Laumape, Leinert-Brown, Williams, J Barrett, Dagg, Ioane, Naholo, Savea, B Smith.

“In my view Ian Foster is sitting there as a very strong candidate when Steve does finish but there’ll be others”, said Tew, suggesting the overseas-based Gatland, Joe Schmidt and Vern Cotter would all be potential alternatives.

“But very rarely do you see Richie rattled, if at all, at any level”.

Saturday’s task promises to be a hard one with the Crusaders squad featuring nine All Blacks, but Gatland is relishing the occasion.

“I know everyone is saying and doing the same thing”.

Had the Lions been awarded a few more penalties, they could have built more pressure on the Blues and, with a superior set-piece on all fronts, you got the idea that it could have proven the difference for the Lions.

And he has begun the mind games by claiming the Lions’ short preparation time means there will only be one victor in the three-match Test series.

“We have a mindset that we’re never standing still and we’re going to face a high-paced, intensity game against the Lions. The current contract between the Lions and Sanzaar runs out after this tournament and needs to be renegotiated but the commitment from all of us is that the Lions are locked into the calendar”. If we don’t, it’s going to be a tough day. The home team are leading this year’s Super Rugby table and are right up for this particular game.

“I don’t think George (Kruis) has played against Whitelock before, so I think he’s licking his lips at the prospect of that battle”, said Jones. “There’s no doubt our good friend Mr Pichot has his eyes on the Lions but I don’t think that would involve turning it into a 16-year cycle. That’s not on our radar”.

The Super Rugby teams are being left to their own devices by Hansen and he has allowed the Highlanders to pick three players named in Thursday’s 33-man squad.

His team includes nine players who featured on the successful 2013 tour of Australia, with Jones’ fellow Welshmen Taulupe Faletau, Jonathan Davies, George North and Liam Williams also starting.

“He’d definitely play for any team in the world, the way he’s played for us”. “We have been practising for some time and the boys will be looking forward to getting out there for what will be a fantastic occasion”.