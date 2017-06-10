CT 2017: Angelo Mathews joy as Sri Lanka rock India

And after Pakistan’s surprise win against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, here was another reminder that at the game’s sharp end, the margins are deceptively narrow.

Sri Lanka’s brilliance with the bat at The Oval on Thursday against India led the former to register a record chase in the history of ICC Champions Trophy.

The result leaves all four sides in Group B, including Pakistan and South Africa, on two points, meaning the final two matches of the preliminary round will be virtual quarter-finals to reach the knock-out stage. Danushka Gunathilaka (76) struck a six and a four in the eighth over as Sri Lanka finished the first powerplay with a score of 44 for one. As Sri Lankan batsmen chose to thrash Indian bowlers, SL skipper Angelo Mathews took the responsibility of chasing the target and defeated team India by 7 wickets.

“I mean, no one really expected us to win (against India) as well, but we knew underneath that we have the talent and we have another opportunity to beat a fantastic team, which we did”, Mathews said after his team’s seven wicket win against India.

India came into the tournament as favourites to lift the silverware, but failure to build on their opening match thrashing of Pakistan has put their title defence in jeopardy. We are playing against a champion side.

Shikhar Dhawan’s 10th ODI hundred and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (78) and MS Dhoni (63) had taken India up to 321-6 but it proved insufficient after a remarkable Sri Lankan batting effort. “We are not invincible”, Kohli said at the post-match media conference here last night.

Kohli said that rather than criticising his colleagues, he would like to compliment the kind of batsmanship displayed by Sri Lanka yesterday.

After 25 overs, they were 143-1.

However, Dhoni was even quick to grab the ball and get the bails off. He played the real cricket and warm up the Indian crowd there.

South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, who is nursing a hamstring injury, will undergo fitness Test ahead of their penultimate Champions Trophy group clash against India to be held at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. Asked to bat, the Indian right-left combination of Rohit Sharma and Dhawan laid a solid foundation as they made the most of the shorter length maintained by the Sri Lankan pacers. Two other innings were half-centuries.

