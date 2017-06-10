Cyclone Mora: Bad weather to linger today

In Bangladesh, people in Chittagong district have been flocking to almost 500 cyclone shelters as warnings were announced on loudspeakers. Some 300,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated on Monday as the delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year.

The cyclone made landfall near Kutubdia around 6:00am with heavy winds of 114 kmph at St Martin’s Island, 85 kmph at Cox’s Bazar, and 135 kmph in Teknaf.

Community leader Abdus Salam said no casualties have been reported so far, but the cyclone caused significant damage to refugee camps for Rohingya Muslims, while about 20,000 houses in refugee camps were damaged.

This is published unedited from the IANS feed.

The maximum sustained wind speed rose to 100 km per hour in gusts and squalls in some areas as the cyclone cut through the Cox’s Bazar-Chittagong coast, said Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“Many of these people lived in makeshift shelters which have most likely not weathered the storm well”.

At Kutupalong camp, which houses thousands of Rohingyas, 60-70 percent of the plastic roofs have been blown away and some mud walls have collapsed, but the refugees started repairing their shelters as the storm has weakened.

All flights to Chittagong and river transports in Bangladesh have been suspended until further notice ahead of the cyclone.

An emergency meeting was held in the morning regarding the preparations for the possible impact of the cyclone and the administration has taken all necessary measures in this regard, The Dhaka Tribune quoted Mohamad Omar Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority as saying.

People have been evacuated to shelters, schools and government offices.

Anwarul Naser, a senior district official, said several thousand houses had been damaged in the area, a lot of them mud-built structures.

Bangladesh is often hit by bad storms between April and December that cause deaths and widespread destruction.

All flights to and from Chittagong worldwide airport and Cox’s Bazar airport were suspended.

“Myanmar’s government doesn’t consider the Rohingya to be citizens; it says they are immigrants from Bangladesh who are living in Myanmar illegally”, he writes. According to India Today, Six fishing trawlers carrying at least 71 boatmen are also reportedly missing. Last year, at least 24 people were killed after Cyclone Roanu hit coastal Bangladesh.