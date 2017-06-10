Dana White Disputes Claims, Says He’s ‘Running’ Mayweather-McGregor Negotiations

When asked to confirm if new UFC owners WME-IMG were indeed running the show, White was quick to dismiss that notion.

UFC president Dana White has continued to be outspoken regarding the seemingly enviable boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. “The Las Vegas Review-Journal“, he said, referring to a report which suggested he has bought a slew of Vegas mansions recently and acquired permits for their demolitions, “and now the LA Times“, White added.

“We live in a world right now where you can’t believe anything that you read“, White said to TMZ.

White had previously stated that a deal between the UFC and McGregor on their side of the fight had been completed, paving the way to open negotiations with Mayweather’s team.

Well, Dana White is calling bullsh*t.

“Trust me, I’m running the Mayweather, McGregor deal”.

Formerly ranked as boxing’s top pound-for-pound fighter, the 40-year-old Mayweather (49-0) announced he would end his retirement, which dates from September 2015, to fight McGregor.

McGregor has been out of the cage since November, when he became the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion when he stopped Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden to win the lightweight (155-pound) belt.

When we asked if WME was running point, White told us, “What does WME know about making big fights?“.

McGregor confirmed last May that he had reached a “record-breaking” agreement to participate in the fight, though UFC officials have yet to reach terms with Mayweather.