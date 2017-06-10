Dangal actress escapes unhurt in road accident

The actress is safe after the locals rescued her.

The incident happened when the 16-year-old actress, who hails from Srinagar, was travelling with her friends in a vehicle and the driver lost control on Boulevard Road.

Locals and near-by people rushed to help them and Zaira escaped unhurt but her friend sustained injuries, a local said. “Locals immediately rescued her and her companion”.

The reproduction of the story/photograph in any form will be liable for legal action. She was accompanied by her friend Arif Ahmad, who faced some injuries in the mishap, while Zaira was left unhurt. Zaira Wasim’s excellent performance in film fetched her National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. It’s annoying and embarrassing. “I am even scared to watch my film”, IANS quoted her as saying.

Mumbai: ‘Dangal’ fame Zaira Wasim- a Kashmiri actress met with a major accident on Thursday. After posting a picture with the minister, she deleted it from her social media account, which later led to her getting targeted by a lot of online trolls, who shamed her across social media platforms. Aamir Khan and other Bollywood celebrities had tweeted in favour of the young actress.